Lombard Jr. Continues Strong Start, Offense Falls Short in 5-2 Loss

Published on April 23, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Somerset Patriots News Release









George Lombard, Jr. of the Somerset Patriots

(Somerset Patriots) George Lombard, Jr. of the Somerset Patriots(Somerset Patriots)

The Somerset Patriots lost to the Richmond Flying Squirrels 5-2 at CarMax Park in Richmond, VA on Thursday night.

With two doubles, Somerset's offense notched a double for the 17th straight game to start the season. The Patriots 40 doubles this season rank third-most in the Eastern League and are the most ever by a Somerset team through the first 17 games of the season.

With eight strikeouts in the game, Somerset's pitching staff has recorded eight-plus strikeouts in 12 straight games. Reaching that mark in 16 of 17 games this season, Somerset's 10.5 K/9 ranks fourth-most in the Eastern League.

RHP Cade Smith (4.2 IP, 7 H, 4 R, 1 BB, 4 K) threw a season-high 4.2 IP and 85 pitches. Through three career Double-A starts, Smith's 17 strikeouts are tied with Trent Sellers for the most on Somerset's pitching staff.

SS George Lombard Jr. (1-for-2, 2B, 2 BB, SB, R) rocked his team-leading 11th XBH of the season with a one-out double in the seventh inning. Lombard reached base safely three times for the sixth game this season.

Among Eastern League players, Lombard is tied for fourth with seven doubles, is fifth in SLG (.661) and hits (22), sixth in OPS (1.099) and eighth in AVG (.355). His 17 runs scored rank second. With hits in 12 of his 16 games, he ranks first among all Yankees farmhands in AVG, SLG, OPS, doubles and runs, is tied for first in XBH and ranks second in OBP.

Lombard's 22 hits are the most ever by a Patriot through Somerset's first 17 games. His 11 XBH are tied with Ben Cowles for the most in that stretch to start a season.

1B Coby Morales (2-for-4, 2B, RBI) secured his sixth multi-hit game of the season with an RBI single in the sixth inning. Morales' 16 RBI ranks third in the Eastern League and are the most ever by a Patriot through Somerset's first 17 games.

Morales has reached base safely in every start this season and 15 of 16 appearances overall. Across his last six games, Morales is slashing .381/.409/.667 with four XBH and five RBI.

LF Jackson Castillo (1-for-4, RBI, K) made his season debut after being activated off the 7-day injured list on April 22. Dating back to last season, Castillo has a hit and RBI in three straight games with Somerset.

DH DJ Gladney (1-for-4, SB) picked up his first stolen base as a Yankees farmhand after singling in the third. With hits in 11 of his last 13 games, Gladney is slashing .367/.400/.510 with 18 hits, six XBH, 11 runs and 11 RBI in that span.

RF Kenedy Corona (1-for-3, BB, K) tallied hits in back-to-back games for the fourth time this season. With hits in five of his last six games, Corona is slashing .381/.417/.667 with two HR and four RBI in that stretch. He's raised his batting average from .188 to .264 (76 points) in that span.

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Eastern League Stories from April 23, 2026

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