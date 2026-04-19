Lombard and Hardman Take Wheeler Deep, Patriots Drop Series Finale

Published on April 19, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Somerset Patriots News Release









George Lombard, Jr. of the Somerset Patriots trots home

(Somerset Patriots) George Lombard, Jr. of the Somerset Patriots trots home(Somerset Patriots)

The Somerset Patriots split their first series of the season, dropping the series finale to the Reading Fightin Phils 7-6 at TD Bank Ballpark in Bridgewater, NJ on Sunday afternoon.

Eight of Somerset's starting lineup recorded hits with the Patriots combining for nine total hits for the second straight game.

With 12 strikeouts in the game, Somerset's pitching staff has recorded eight-plus strikeouts in 13 of 14 games this season. At the time of the game ending, Somerset's 11.0 K/9 leads the Eastern League.

Somerset dropped to 2-4 in one run games this season and 4-1 when hitting two or more home runs in a game.

LHP Kyle Carr (3.2 IP, 11 H, 7 R, 2 BB, 5 K) made his third start of the season picking up at least one strikeout in every inning of work. Through three outings, Carr has a team-high 15 strikeouts and 10.1 K/9 in 13.1 IP.

RHP Eric Reyzelman (1.1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 2 K) did not allow a baserunner across four batters he pitched to. Through five appearances, Reyzelman has tallied a 1.35 ERA, 0.60 WHIP and 0.091 BAA, striking out 50% of the batters he's faced across 6.2 IP.

RHP Kelly Austin (1.2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 3 K) retired all five batters he faced across the eighth and ninth innings. Austin notched back-to-back strikeouts to end the eighth inning on six pitches, finishing with a season-high three strikeouts. Through five appearances, Austin has a 0.67 WHIP, .105 BAA and seven strikeouts in 6.0 IP.

3B George Lombard Jr. (1-for-4, HR, RBI, BB, R) hit his third home run of the season in his 13th game, taking Zack Wheeler deep in the first inning. Last season, it took Lombard Jr. 63 minor league games to hit three home runs. Hit off the bat at 104.9 mph, Lombard Jr.'s home run traveled 395 to center field. It marked his second first inning leadoff HR of the season and first since 4/3/26 vs. Portland in his first at bat of the season. Among Eastern League players, Lombard Jr. ranks tied-for-third in hits (19), seventh in AVG (.365), tied-for-fifth in runs (14), seventh in SLG (.654) and is ninth in OPS (1.087). With hits in seven of his last eight games, he ranks first among all Yankees farmhands in OPS, is second in SLG, OBP and hits and is tied-for-second in XBH. He is also tied for first in runs (14).

SS Anthony Volpe (2-for-4, SB) played seven innings at shortstop in his fourth major league rehab game for Somerset. Volpe notched his first multi-hit game of his rehab stint in the seventh inning with his second single of the game. He was the only starter with multiple hits in the lineup. Volpe has hits in three consecutive rehab outings and stolen bases in two consecutive games.

LF Jace Avina (1-for-3, 2 BB, 2 R, SB) reached base a season-high three times. Avina extended his season-high four game hit streak with a one-out single in the fourth inning, before picking up his first stolen base of the season. In the last four games, Avina is slashing .308/.444/.538 with a HR and two RBI.

DH Coby Morales (1-for-3, 2B, RBI, BB) smacked an RBI double in the sixth inning for his team-leading 13th RBI. Morales' 13 RBIs this season ranks third in the Yankees minor league system and is tied-for-fourth in the Eastern League. Morales' active 13-game on-base streak ranks second among all Eastern League hitters. The 13-game on-base streak is the longest by a Somerset Patriot since Spencer Jones reached in 15 consecutive games last season (6/10/25 - 6/26/25).

1B Tyler Hardman (1-for-3, HR, 3 RBI, HBP) smashed his second home run of the season off Zack Wheeler in the fourth inning. Hardman's HR left the bat at 108.1 mph and traveled 372 feet to left field. With hits in five of his last seven games, Hardman is slashing .350/.435/.700 with five XBH and six RBI.

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Eastern League Stories from April 19, 2026

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