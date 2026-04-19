Squirrels, Yard Goats Canceled Sunday in Hartford

Published on April 19, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Richmond Flying Squirrels News Release







HARTFORD, Conn. - Sunday's game between the Richmond Flying Squirrels and the Hartford Yard Goats has been canceled due to wet grounds.

The game will not be made up.

The first-place Flying Squirrels return to CarMax Park for a six-game series against the Somerset Patriots, Double-A affiliate of the New York Yankees, Tuesday through Sunday. Tickets are available online at SquirrelsBaseball.com/Tickets, by phone at 804-359-FUNN (3866) or in person at the CarMax Park ticket office.







Eastern League Stories from April 19, 2026

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