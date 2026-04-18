Cox, Ahuna Homer as Squirrels Top Goats

Published on April 17, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Richmond Flying Squirrels News Release







HARTFORD, Conn. - Jonah Cox and Maui Ahuna hit their first Double-A homers to help lead the Richmond Flying Squirrels to a 7-4 win over the Hartford Yard Goats on Friday night at Dunkin Park.

The Flying Squirrels (11-2) have won three-of-four in this week's series against the Yard Goats (5-8).

In the third, Sabin Ceballos hit an RBI single, Aeverson Arteaga worked bases-loaded walk and Adrian Sugastey brought in a run with a sacrifice fly to open a 3-0 lead for the Flying Squirrels against Yard Goats starter Alberto Pacheco (Loss, 0-1).

Cox led off the fourth with a single, stole second and later scored on an error against Hartford catcher Cole Messina attempting a pick-off a third base.

The Yard Goats cut the deficit to 4-2 in the bottom of the fourth. Skyler Messinger was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded to bring in a run and Roc Riggio plated a run with a sacrifice fly. In the bottom of the fifth, Aidan Longwell hit a solo homer to pull Hartford within a run against Richmond reliever Mitch White (Win, 2-0).

Cox hit a solo homer in the top of the seventh, his first at Double-A, to extend the Richmond lead to 6-3.

Riggio closed the score to 6-4 in the bottom of the seventh with an RBI single.

Ahuna padded the lead to 7-4 in the top of the ninth with an opposite-field, solo homer to left.

Brad Deppermann made his season debut, entering out of the bullpen in the eighth to throw a scoreless frame with two strikeouts.

Tyler Vogel (Save, 4) threw a 1-2-3 ninth to close the game. He has thrown six innings this season without allowing an earned run and leads the Eastern League in saves.

The series continues on Saturday night in Hartford. Left-hander Cesar Perdomo (1-0, 0.00) will start for Richmond opposed by Hartford right-hander Eiberson Castellano (1-1, 2.70). First pitch is scheduled for 6:10 p.m. at Dunkin Park.

After the road trip, the Flying Squirrels return to CarMax Park for a six-game series against the Somerset Patriots, Double-A affiliate of the New York Yankees, next Tuesday through Sunday. Tickets are available online at SquirrelsBaseball.com/Tickets, by phone at 804-359-FUNN (3866) or in person at the CarMax Park ticket office.







Eastern League Stories from April 17, 2026

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