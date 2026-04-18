April 17, 2026 Sea Dogs Game Notes

Published on April 17, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Portland Sea Dogs News Release







K'S ON K'S The Sea Dogs struck out eleven Altoona batters last night and are averaging 11.66 strikeouts per nine innings, with ten or more strikeouts in eight of their first 11 games, including their last five in a row. Ten individual Portland pitchers are averaging more than nine strikeouts per nine innings.

DRAWING BLANKS LHP Eduardo Rivera (1-0, 0.90 ERA) and the Portland pitching staff combined for their second shutout of the season last night in their 7-0 win over Altoona. Portland allowed just four hits and two walks total while striking out 11 batters and stranding five runners on base. Portland starting pitchers are 2-0 with an ERA of 0.71 against Altoona this series.

RELY ON BAEZ Nate Baez is on a four game hit streak with doubles in the last three, and has reached base in nine of ten games to start the season. He recorded an RBI in the lone game he did not reach base. Overall, his .303 batting average is second only to Franklin Arias, and he's top three on the team in on-base percentage (.442), walks (8), RBI (7), and stolen bases (3).

FRANKLIN ON FIRE Franklin Arias launched his second home run of the season in as many days, and scored four of the Sea Dogs' eight runs Wednesday night in a game where he reached base five times. Arias is batting .542 (13-for-24) with five multi-hit games and eight RBI, leading all AA hitters in batting average and on-base percentage.

BOUNCE BACK After allowing eight runs in 1.1 innings of work in his AA debut against New Hampshire last week, RHP Joe Vogatsky (0-1, 15.43 ERA) allowed just one hit in 3.1 scoreless innings with two strikeouts last night against Altoona to earn a save and secure the shutout.

FOCUS ON ALTOONA: The Altoona Curve (0-12) are the last remaining winless team in the Eastern League. Altoona is 0-5 in one-run games, and 0-3 in two run games, including two extra innings losses.

LOCKDOWN DEFENSE Portland's defense has recorded at least one double play in the last four consecutive games, and has turned a double play in eight of 11 games this season. Drew Ehrhard and Tyler McDonough lead the team with involvement in nine and six double plays respectively.

THIS DAY IN SEA DOGS HISTORY April 17, 2005 - Portland starts the season with a 10-0 record after pummeling Trenton 11-6. At the time, Portland was the only undefeated team in all of professional baseball. The Sea Dog's streak would come to a close on the following night.

ON THE MOUND LHP Dalton Rogers (0-0, 0.00 ERA) makes his second start for the Sea Dogs in 2026 after allowing two hits and two runs, none earned, in his debut against New Hampshire on April 10th. Rogers ranked fourth among Red Sox minor league pitchers in both innings pitched (105.0) and strikeouts (129) in 2025.







Eastern League Stories from April 17, 2026

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