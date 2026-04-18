Harrisburg Senators Game Information - April 17 at Erie

Published on April 17, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Harrisburg Senators News Release







Harrisburg Senators (9-2) @ Erie SeaWolves (2-9)

Doubleheader: Games #12 & #13

Friday, April 17, 5:05 p.m. Â UPMC Park

Game 1: RH Davian Garcia (0-1) vs RH Kenny Serwa (0-2)

Game 2: RH Connor Van Scoyoc (3-0) vs LH Carlos Peña (0-1)

TODAY'S GAME: The Harrisburg Senators and Erie SeaWolves (Double-A, Detroit Tigers) play the third and fourth games of six at UPMC Park this week. The two teams will meet again in Harrisburg for a six-game series starting May 5 at FNB Field. Overall, the Senators and SeaWolves play each other 12 times in Erie and 12 times in Harrisburg.

LAST GAME: The Senators staved off a late SeaWolves rally, winning the second game of the series 11-9. Harrisburg took an early 1-0 lead on INF Sam Brown 's RBI single. After Erie took a 3-1 lead in the second, OF Sam Petersen hit his third homer of the season, a two-run shot in the third, to tie the game. Then the Senators scores four in the third, three in the fifth and another one run in the sixth. INF Cayden Wallace had a two RBI single. INF Kervin Pichardo his a three-run home run for his first Sens homer. C Caleb Lomavita drew a bases-loaded walk to score Harrisburg's 11th run. RHP Kyle Luckham (1-1) earned the win with 4.2 innings of relief following LHP Alex Clemmey 's start. Luckham allowed four runs. The SeaWolves scored five in the eighth to cut the lead to 11-9. RHP Erick Mejia (1) pitched a scoreless ninth to earn his first save and close the win.

BANGING THE GAVEL: The Harrisburg offense has had a blistering start to the season, scoring over eight runs per game through the first 11 games. The Sens have plated 90 runs, a total they didn't amount until the 24th game of the 2025 season. The Senators have scored double-digit runs in four games already. The Sens had only seven such games in the whole of the 2025 season. In fact, it's the most runs Harrisburg has scored in the first 11 games of any season since at least 2005.

WALLACE IS WALLOPING: Sens INF Cayden Wallace, named Eastern League Player of the Week for hitting .375 with three homers against Akron last week, has hit safely in ten-of-eleven games this season, including five multi-hit games. He's driven in 12 runs and has scored a team-leading 15 runs. Wallace continues the hot stretch he finished 2025 in. Since August 12 (40 games), Wallace is slashing .395/.453/.625 (1.078 OPS) with seven home runs and 31 RBIs.

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Eastern League Stories from April 17, 2026

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