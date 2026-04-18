Suarez, Serrano III Lead Binghamton Past Akron

Published on April 17, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Binghamton Rumble Ponies News Release







AKRON, Ohio - The Binghamton Rumble Ponies (6-6) defeated the Akron RubberDucks, 4-1, at 7 17 Credit Union Park on Friday night, which snapped their four-game losing skid.

Right-hander Joander Suarez (1-0) made his Double-A season debut and earned the win, after allowing one run on three hits and three walks over 5.1 innings with five strikeouts. Suarez did not allow a run until the sixth inning and allowed his first hit in the fourth inning.

Third baseman Jacob Reimer recorded Binghamton's first hit of the game with a one-out double in the sixth inning off left-hander Caden Favors (1-1). The following batter was center fielder Eli Serrano III and he smashed a two-run home run to center field, which marked his first-career Double-A home run and put Binghamton ahead 2-0. After being no-hit for 5.1 innings, Binghamton had back-to-back hits, led 2-0, and knocked Favors out of the game.

Serrano's two-run home run snapped Binghamton's scoreless streak, which spanned 20-straight innings and dated back to the ninth inning of Tuesday night's contest.

Akron (8-5) responded against Suarez in the bottom of the sixth inning when left fielder Wuilfredo Antunez hit an RBI triple that cut Binghamton's lead to 2-1.

Binghamton added two more runs in the seventh inning against right-hander Hunter Stanley. Catcher Kevin Parada led off the frame with a double and later in the inning with the bases loaded, shortstop Wyatt Young and second baseman Marco Vargas hit back-to-back RBI singles that put the Ponies ahead 4-1.

Right-hander Brian Metoyer (1.1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 3 K), left-hander Gabby Rodriguez (1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 0 K), and right-hander Carlos Guzman (SV, 1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 2 K) combined for 3.1 scoreless innings in relief. Guzman recorded his first save of the 2026 season.

The Rumble Ponies continue their series against the RubberDucks (Double-A, Cleveland Guardians) on Saturday at 7 17 Credit Union Park. First pitch is set for 6:05 p.m. and the game will be broadcast on WNBF News Radio 1290 & 92.1 FM.

Postgame Notes: Serrano III has recorded 10 hits in his first 10 games at the Double-A level, including six extra-base hits (one home run, two triples, and three doubles)...Parada has reached base safely in seven-straight games...Reimer has reached base safely in six-straight games...Left fielder D'Andre Smith drew a walk in the eighth inning and extended his on-base streak to six games.







Eastern League Stories from April 17, 2026

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