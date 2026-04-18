Walk-Off Wild Pitch Brings Cats Fifth-Straight Win

Published on April 17, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

New Hampshire Fisher Cats News Release







MANCHESTER, NH - A back-and-forth ballgame ended in New Hampshire's first walk-off win of 2026, as the Fisher Cats out-lasted the Chesapeake Baysox, 7-6, in 10 innings. The victory secured the Fisher Cats' first series win of 2026 and extended New Hampshire's win streak to five in front of a season-high attendance of 3,272.

With the game tied at 6-6 in the home half of the 10th, the Fisher Cats (8-4) offense loaded the bases. Despite the top of the order at the plate, a wild pitch from Chesapeake (6-7) reliever Daniel Lloyd (L, 0-1) allowed New Hampshire shortstop Nick Goodwin to scamper home and walk off the Baysox. The 7-6 walk-off win was the franchise's first since September 13, 2025.

Tonight's top takeaways:

Jackson Hornung extended his hit streak to 11 straight games behind a two-hit game. Aaron Parker reached four times in the win, three times via a base hit. New Hampshire secured their first walk-off win since September 13, 2025. Ismael Munguia extended his hit streak to eight straight games behind a two-hit night.

In the bottom of the first, New Hampshire first baseman Jackson Hornung doubled with one out. Two batters later, Aaron Parker rolled an RBI single and made it 1-0.

Chesapeake answered with five runs in the top of the second. Following an error, first baseman Adam Retzbach (1) clubbed a two-run blast, which gave the Baysox their first lead at 2-1. Following two walks, a pair of sacrifice bunts plated the third run of the inning. With runners at third and second, Baysox outfielder Brandon Butterworth smacked a sacrifice fly and infielder Aron Estrada lined an RBI single which brought the score to 5-1.

New Hampshire countered with a trio of runs in the bottom of the second. New Hampshire's Goodwin and Cade Doughty laced back-to-back singles. Two batters later, outfielder Eddie Micheletti Jr. poked an RBI single which cut the Cats' deficit to three. Following a strikeout, a passed ball made it 5-3. Jace Bohrofen walked and with runners at first and second, Parker smacked his second RBI knock which made it a one-run game.

The Cats tied the game in the sixth. Center fielder Ismael Munguia walked, stole second, and advanced to third on a groundout. Hornung stepped up to the plate and grounded a single into right field, evening the score 5-5.

Both teams traded blows in the later innings. After Chesapeake reclaimed the lead in the top of the seventh, a Micheletti Jr. RBI-groundout moved Friday's game back even at 6-6 and forced the extra frame.

The Fisher Cats finished 5-for-19 with runners in scoring position to the Baysox's 3-for-11, and New Hampshire pitchers combined for 10 strikeouts to three walks.

The series continues Saturday, April 18 with a 1:05 PM first pitch. Fisher Cats RHP Fernando Perez (0-0, 9.00 ERA) will get the start, and Chesapeake will counter with LHP Sebastian Gongora. Coverage begins at 12:40 PM on Bally Live, MLB.tv, MiLB.tv, and the Fisher Cats Radio Network.

Season tickets are on sale now for the 2026 season at nhfishercats.com, via email at info@nhfishercats.com, by phone at (603) 641-2005, and in-person at the Delta Dental Stadium Box Office on 1 Line Drive in Manchester, New Hampshire.







Eastern League Stories from April 17, 2026

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