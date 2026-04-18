Fightin Phils' Comeback Falls Short in 9-8 Extra Innings Defeat

Published on April 17, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Reading Fightin Phils News Release







(Bridgewater, NJ) - The Reading Fightin Phils (5-8) lost 9-8 in 10 innings to the Somerset Patriots (6-6) on a night where the Patriots featured big leaguers Gerrit Cole and Anthony Volpe in rehab capacities. The game had three lead changes, with the third one clinching the win and guaranteeing Somerset at least a share of this six-game set.

After Gerrit Cole kicked off his rehab start with a 14 pitch 1-2-3 inning, the Patriots' offense batted around in the bottom half of the opening frame. Somerset loaded the bases on a pair of infield singles and a walk before Jace Avina's sacrifice fly scored George Lombard Jr. Shortly after, Marco Luciano's line drive single scored fellow rehabber Anthony Volpe. DJ Gladney then followed suit with a two-rbi single screaming down the right field line to plate Garrett Martin and Luciano. Kenedy Corona's sacrifice fly sent Coby Morales trotting the final 90 feet to reset the lineup card. This ultimately gave the Patriots a 5-0 nod on six hits after one inning.

The Fightins, sticking true to their moniker, fought back in the top of the second frame. Dylan Campbell ripped an RBI double into the left-center field gap to score Raylin Heredia. That knock extended Campbell's extra base hits streak to five games.

Bryson Ware (4) then stepped up being Campbell sent a screaming line drive over the wall for his fourth home run of the season. This put Reading right back into the ballgame and made the tally 5-3 after an inning and a half.

The Patriots struck back in the fourth frame, this time with a pair of highly touted names wreaking havoc. Lombard Jr.,

MLB.com 's no. 27 overall prospect, stole a bag before trotting home on a wild pitch. Volpe, a 3-year MLB veteran, also swiped a base and followed suit by scoring a run on a Luciano sacrifice fly to deep center field. Somerset held a 7-3 lead after four innings.

Reading clawed back in the sixth frame, as Kehden Hettiger (1) whalloped a 2-run home run to center field. The Phillies' no. 28 prospect used his first homer of the season to cut the lead in half, making the score 7-5 Somerset.

Al Pedrique's squad found this equalizer in the next inning, as Phillies no. 6 prospect Aroon Escobar (1) drilled his first homer of the season, a two-run shot, to score Cade Fergus and lock the game in at 7 apiece. Escobar's first long ball of the season was a rocket, traveling at 106 mph off the bat.

Both sides went down in order in the ninth frame to send Reading to its second extra inning contest of the 2026 season.

In the top of the 10th inning, Escobar lifted a sacrifice fly to center to score the Phils' no. 7 prospect, Dante Nori. This gave Reading its first lead of the game. The lead would be short lived, as Morales' RBI double scored Owen Cobb to tie the contest back up. Morales stole third base on a wild pitch, enabling him to score on a walk-off sacrifice fly from Gladney in front of 7.115 fans.

Alex McFarlane (1-1) took his first loss and blown save of the season, while Kelly Austin (1-1) mustered his first win of the year.

Cole, the former Cy Young honoree, entered the 2026 box score with the following stateline; three earned runs given up on four hits with three strikeouts in four and a third innings pitched.

Escobar, Heredia, Campbell and Fergus all logged multiple hits on a night where offense was plentiful. Luciano, Martin, Corona and Morales managed the same for the Patriots.

The walk-off winner gives Somerset a 3-1 advantage in this six-game series.

The Fightin Phils continue a six-game series at the Somerset Patriots, Double-A affiliate of the New York Yankees, on Saturday at 6:05 p.m. RHP Braydon Tucker will start for Reading, with RHP Ben Hess set to go for Somerset. A video stream is available via MiLB TV or the Bally Live App.

The Fightin Phils return home from Tuesday, April 21, through Sunday, April 26, against the New Hampshire Fisher Cats, Double-A affiliate of the Toronto Blue Jays. Tuesday is an Unused Ticket Game, thanks to Baseballtown Charities. On Wednesday, the first 1,000 fans receive a Mystery Recycled Giveaway in recognition of Earth Day. Thursday night is a Storybook Tribute with "Winnie the Pooh" Cobranded Merchandise Available. On Friday, the first 2,000 kids will receive a Nick Singleton Hometown Hero Penn State Bobble Head, thanks to Klee Funeral Home & Cremation Services. Saturday night features fireworks, presented by Adams & Associates, along with a Tribute to "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles." The series ends Sunday with an appearance from the Phillie Phanatic, sponsored by Penn State Health St. Joseph Medical Center, Honoring our Community's First Responders.

Tickets to all games are available at rphils.com/tickets, by calling 610-370-BALL, or in-person at the Customers Bank Ticket Office.

The 2026 R-Phils season is presented by Pepsi. Follow the Fightin Phils on Twitter @ReadingFightins, like us on Facebook, or follow us on Instagram @Fightins.







Eastern League Stories from April 17, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.