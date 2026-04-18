Senators and SeaWolves Split Doubleheader

Published on April 17, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Harrisburg Senators News Release







ERIE, Pa. - The Senators (10-3) and SeaWolves (3-10) split both games of tonight's doubleheader. Harrisburg won game one 2-0, extending their winning streak to four straight.

Erie responded with a 5-2 win in game two to snap a seven-game losing streak.

The shutout in the first game is the first for the Senators in 2026. RHP Davian Garcia (1-1) tossed five scoreless innings. He allowed only one hit, walked three and struck out four.

RHP Thomas Schultz tossed a scoreless sixth. Then LHP Jared Simpson (1) threw a one-two-three scoreless ninth to earn the save and close the win.

The two Harrisburg runs came in the first and fifth innings. INF Cayden Wallace scored each time on productive RBI outs from OF Jack Rogers.

In game two, the SeaWolves scored two runs in the bottom of the first off RHP Connor Van Scoyoc (3-1). It was the first time in the series Erie scored first.

The Sens tied it up right away when C Max Romero blasted his first home run of the season-a two-run shot in the second.

But Erie added two more in the second and one in the fifth to lead 5-2.

The SeaWolves' starter Carlos Peña pitched well, allowing two runs and striking out eight in five innings.

Harrisburg brought the tying run to the plate in each the sixth and seventh innings but could not score against Trevin Michael, who earned the save.

The Senators go for the series win tomorrow afternoon. LHP Jackson Kent is scheduled to make his second start of the season. First pitch is slated for 1:35 p.m.







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