Dylan Longwell Hits First Double-A Homer in Yard Goats Loss
Published on April 17, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)
Hartford Yard Goats News Release
Hartford, CT - Dylan Longwell hit his first Double-A home run but the Hartford Yard Goats fell to Richmond Flying Squirrels 6-4 on Friday night at Dunkin' Park. The Flying Squirrels scored the first four runs of the game, including three in the third to take a 4-0 lead. Trailing 4-2 in the bottom of the fifth, Longwell crushed a solo home run, his first in Double-A, cutting Richmond's lead to 4-3. The Yard Goats trailed 7-4 entering the bottom of the ninth but were retired in order by Flying Squirrels reliever Tyler Vogel.
Richmond opened the scoring in the top of third when Sabin Ceballos hit an RBI-single off Yard Goats starter Alberto Pacheco, giving the Flying Squirrels a 1-0 lead. The Flying Squirrels scored another run on a bases loaded walk, making the score 2-0. Charlie Szkowny scored on a sac-fly from Adrián Sugastey, extending the Richmond lead to 3-0.
The Flying Squirrels added to their lead in the top of the fourth when Jonah Cox scored from third on a failed pick-off attempt, making it a 4-0 ballgame.
The Yard Goats scored a pair of runs in the bottom of the fourth. First, Longwell scored when Skyler Messinger was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded, making the score 4-1. Then, Roc Riggio hit a sac-fly into left field that scored Cole Messina, cutting the Richmond lead to 4-2.
Hartford added a run in the bottom of the fifth when Longwell crushed his first Double-A home run to right field, making it a one-run ballgame at 4-3.
Richmond added to their lead in the top of the sixth when Jonah Cox hit his first home run of the season, making the score 5-3.
The Flying Squirrels added a run in the top of the seventh on an RBI-single from Aeverson Artega, extending Richmond's lead to 6-3.
The Yard Goats scored a run in the bottom of the seventh, when Riggio lined an RBI-single into center field, making it a 6-4 ballgame.
Maui Ahuna hit his first home run of the season in the top of the ninth, extending Richmond's lead to 7-4.
The Yard Goats continue their six game series against the Richmond Flying Squirrels on Saturday night at 6:10 pm. It's Baby You're a Firework night with post game fireworks!! RHP Eiberson Castellano will take the mound for the Yard Goats against LHP Cesar Perdomo who will start for the Flying Squirrels. The game will be televised on NESN+ and broadcast on the free Audacy app.
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