Messina Homers in Yard Goats Win Ending Richmond's 10 Game Win-Streak

Published on April 16, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Hartford Yard Goats News Release







Hartford, CT - Cole Messina crushed his first home run of the season as the Hartford Yard Goats defeated the Richmond Flying Squirrels 6-5 on Thursday night at Dunkin' Park. The win was the Yard Goats first of the series and snapped Richmond's ten game winning streak. After Richmond scored the opening run in the top of the second, Yard Goats catcher Cole Messina hit a two-run home run that capped a four run bottom of the second for the Yard Goats. Yard Goats starter Konner Eaton pitched four solid innings, allowing two runs on five hits while striking out five Richmond hitters. Richmond scored a run in the ninth with a bases loaded walk, but Davis Palermo including Scott Bandura with the bases loaded to close out the game. Palermo entered with no outs and the bases loaded in the top of the ninth, he struck out three of the four batters he faced to earn his first save of the season.

Richmond opened the scoring in the top of the second, when Aeverson Artega hit a sac fly off Hartford starter Konner Eaton, that scored Diego Velasquez and gave the Flying Squirrels a 1-0 lead.

The Yard Goats responded by scoring four runs off Richmond starter Joe Whitman in the bottom of the second. First, Messina crushed a two-run home run to left field, his first of the season, giving Hartford a 2-1 lead. Then, Jose Torres hit an RBI-groundout that scored Andy Perez and extended the Hartford lead to 3-1. Finally, Dyan Jorge roped an RBI-single into right field, making the score 4-1.

The Flying Squirrels added a run in the top of the fourth when Adrian Sugastey hit his first home run of the season, cutting the Yard Goats lead to 4-2.

The Yard Goats added a pair of runs to extend their lead in the bottom of the sixth. Andy Perez cranked an RBI-double into center field, making the score 5-2, then, a sac-fly from Skyler Messinger scored Perez, making it a 6-2 ballgame.

Richmond scored a pair of runs in the top of the eighth, when Bo Davidson hit his fourth home run of the season, making the score 6-4.

Richmond scored a run in the top of the ninth when Jonah Cox was walked with the bases loaded, making it a 6-5 ballgame.

The Yard Goats continue their six game series against the Richmond Flying Squirrels on Friday night at 7:10 pm. It's Irish Heritage Night with post game fireworks!! The game will be streamed on MiLB.tv and broadcast on the free Audacy app.







Eastern League Stories from April 16, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.