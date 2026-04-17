Sea Dogs Blank Curve in Second Shutout of the Year

Published on April 16, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Portland Sea Dogs News Release







Altoona, PA - The Portland Sea Dogs (7-4) tied their longest win streak of the season with their third in a row, as they blanked the Altoona Curve (0-12) 7-0 on Thursday night, their second shutout of the season.

Max Ferguson blasted a grand slam in his first game back from the Injured List, and Marvin Alcantara hit his first home run of the season, marking the first time two Sea Dogs have hit a home run in the same game in 2026. Starter Eduardo Rivera tied his career high with nine strikeouts, lowering his ERA to 0.90 in 5.2 innings of work.

After retiring the Sea Dogs in order in the top of the first inning, Curve starter Peyton Stumbo lost some control. He walked the first two batters he saw in the top of the second, Miguel Bleis and Nelly Taylor. Ferguson grounded out to the second baseman, advancing both runners. A Will Turner walk, his team-leading 11th of the season, loaded the bases. First baseman Raudelis Martinez attacked the first pitch he saw for a two-RBI single to left field, as both Bleis and Taylor came around to score, and the Sea Dogs led 2-0.

Marvin Alcantara hit a leadoff single to start the third inning before he was replaced at the bag by Nate Baez on a fielder's choice. Bleis took a curveball to the back to put runners on first and second, before a Nelly Taylor single loaded the bases for the second time. Ferguson took full advantage of the situation and launched his grand slam to right field! It was the Sea Dogs' first grand slam and Ferguson's second home run of the season, bringing the score to 6-0 Sea Dogs.

Alcantara wasn't done yet, as he hit a solo homer in the fourth inning, the second hit of an eventual three-hit day for the shortstop, extending the Sea Dogs' lead 7-0.

After making his way through 4.0 innings of work, Stumbo was eventually replaced by LHP Jaden Woods, who faced just seven batters and did not give up a run in 2.0 innings pitched. He was replaced by RHP Cy Nielson, who gave up a single to Alcantara and a double to Nate Baez before bouncing back to retire three in a row, stranding both runners in the top of the seventh.

LHP Eduardo Rivera (1-0, 0.90 ERA) earned the win after pitching a gem, 5.2 innings of scoreless baseball with just three hits, two walks, and nine strikeouts. RHP Peyton Stumbo (0-2, 7.94 ERA) took the loss allowing seven earned runs on six hits in 4.0 innings.

LHP Dalton Rogers (0-0, 0.00) will take the mound for the Sea Dogs tomorrow, seeking their fourth consecutive win. He will face RHP Po-Yu Chen (0-0, 8.53 ERA) representing the winless Curve. First pitch is at 6:00 pm ET at Peoples Natural Gas Field.







Eastern League Stories from April 16, 2026

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