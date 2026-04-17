SeaWolves Drop Second Game of Series to Senators in 11-9 Thriller

Published on April 16, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Erie SeaWolves News Release







ERIE, PA - The Erie SeaWolves dropped game two of their series against the Harrisburg Senators with an 11-9 contest featuring plenty of offense from both squads.

The SeaWolves put the tying run on base in the bottom of the ninth despite a seven-run deficit in the middle innings but were unable to complete the comeback.

Both the SeaWolves and Senators started things early with four combined runs in the first two innings. Brett Callahan bashed a single to continue his hot start to the 2026 season and knock home Seth Stephenson in the process.

Starting pitcher Joe Miller escaped the top of the first allowing just one run, despite seven hitters coming to the plate. Miller stranded the bases loaded before tossing a scoreless second inning of work.

Miller was relieved by Sean Hunley in the fourth inning. The SeaWolves starter had six runs credited to his line after leaving with the bases loaded in a 3-3 game.

Bullpen arms Wandisson Charles, Luke Taggert, and Johan Simon allowed no earned runs across the 6th through 8th innings. Taggert was particularly impressive, going an inning and a third, striking out two and surrendering just one hit.

Erie's offense got back into the game with a solo home run from Aaron Antonini that preceded a five-run 8th inning that included five hits from Stephenson, Callahan, Peck, Jenkins, and Lee.

The SeaWolves are back in action tomorrow at UPMC Park with first pitch scheduled at 5:05 PM for game one of a doubleheader. Game two will commence thirty minutes after the conclusion of game one.

Single-game tickets, suites, picnics, Club by Synchrony events, and Bud Light Party Deck groups are now available by visiting SeaWolves.com, calling 814-456-1300, or visiting the UPMC Park Box Office in person.







Eastern League Stories from April 16, 2026

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