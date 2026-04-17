Streak Snapped with 6-5 Squirrels Loss in Hartford

Published on April 16, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Richmond Flying Squirrels News Release







HARTFORD, Conn. - The Richmond Flying Squirrels saw their franchise-record 10-game winning streak end on Thursday night with a 6-5 loss to the Hartford Yard Goats at Dunkin Park.

The Flying Squirrels (10-2) stranded 14 runners on base in the game, including leaving the bases loaded three times in the loss to the Yard Goats (5-7).

In the top of the second, the Flying Squirrels loaded the bases with one out to set up a sacrifice fly by Aeverson Arteaga. After a walk, Hartford starter Konner Eaton followed with a strikeout to leave three on base.

The Yard Goats jumped ahead, 4-1, in the bottom of the second against Flying Squirrels starter Joe Whitman (Loss, 1-1). Cole Messina hit a two-run homer, Jose Torres brought in a run with a groundout and Dyan Jorge hit an RBI single.

From that point, Whitman retired 10-of-11 batters faced and finished his outing with seven strikeouts over five innings.

Adrian Sugastey hit a solo homer, his first this season, in the top of the fourth to close the score to 4-2.

Richmond loaded the bases again in the top of the fifth but Hartford reliever Carlos Torres (Win, 1-0) worked out of the jam without surrendering a run.

The Yard Goats extended the lead to 6-2 in the sixth with an RBI double by Andy Perez and a sacrifice fly by Skyler Messinger.

Bo Davidson launched a two-out, two-run homer in the top of the eighth inning, his second of the series and fourth of the season, to close the score to 6-4.

In the ninth, the Flying Squirrels plated a run with a walk by Jonah Cox with two outs before Davison Palermo (Save, 1) recorded a strikeout to end the game and strand the bases loaded.

The series continues on Friday night at Dunkin Park. Right-hander Trystan Vrieling (0-0, 6.75) will start for Richmond. First pitch is scheduled for 7:10 p.m.

After the road trip, the Flying Squirrels return to CarMax Park for a six-game series against the Somerset Patriots, Double-A affiliate of the New York Yankees, from April 21-26. Tickets are available online at SquirrelsBaseball.com/Tickets, by phone at 804-359-FUNN (3866) or in person at the CarMax Park ticket office.







Eastern League Stories from April 16, 2026

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