Smith Strolls as Squirrels Top Yard Goats

Published on April 18, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Richmond Flying Squirrels News Release







HARTFORD, Conn. - Darien Smith held the Hartford Yard Goats quiet out of the bullpen as the Flying Squirrels came from behind for a 6-4 win on Saturday night at Dunkin Park.

The Flying Squirrels (12-2) now have eight come-from-behind wins this season, including two this week against the Yard Goats (5-9).

Smith (Win, 2-0) took over for Cesar Perdomo in the fourth inning and pitched the rest of the game, throwing 5.2 scoreless innings and allowing three hits with no walks and three strikeouts.

Trailing, 4-1, entering the fifth, Bo Davidson brought in a run with an RBI single and a run scored on a double-play groundout to bring the Flying Squirrels within a run.

In the top of the sixth, Scott Bandura reached on an infield single that scored Jonah Cox from second to tie the score, 4-4.

Charlie Szykowny drove a go-ahead single against Hartford reliever Davison Palermo (Loss, 0-2) for a 5-4 Richmond lead.

Maui Ahuna added an insurance run with a solo homer in the top of the ninth, his second in the last two days.

The Yard Goats opened a 2-0 lead in the bottom of the second with a two-run single by GJ Hill. Szykowny closed the score to 2-1 with a solo homer in the top of the fourth, his second of the season.

Hill struck for a two-run double in the bottom of the fourth to extend Hartford's lead to 4-1.

The series concludes on Sunday afternoon. Right-hander Logan Martin (0-0, 4.32) will start for Richmond. First pitch is scheduled for 1:10 p.m. at Dunkin Park in Hartford.

After the road trip, the Flying Squirrels return to CarMax Park for a six-game series against the Somerset Patriots, Double-A affiliate of the New York Yankees, next Tuesday through Sunday. Tickets are available online at SquirrelsBaseball.com/Tickets, by phone at 804-359-FUNN (3866) or in person at the CarMax Park ticket office.







Eastern League Stories from April 18, 2026

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