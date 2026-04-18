Keys Homers Again, But Win Streak Snapped on Saturday

Published on April 18, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

New Hampshire Fisher Cats News Release







MANCHESTER, NH - Despite a New Hampshire rally in the ninth, the Fisher Cats' win streak was snapped by the Chesapeake Baysox, 8-6, Saturday from Delta Dental Stadium. Designated hitter Sean Keys mashed another home run, and first baseman Jackson Hornung extended his hit streak to 12.

New Hampshire (8-5) starter Alex Amalfi (L, 1-2) tossed 3.1 innings and struck out four but allowed five earned runs on five hits and three walks. Baysox lefty Sebastian Gongora went four innings in his third start of the year and tallied four punchouts. Reliever Carlos Tavera (W, 1-0) did not allow a run in his two innings of work, keeping the Cats offense at bay.

Tonight's top takeaways:

Jackson Hornung extended his hit streak to 12-straight games behind a two-hit game. Sean Keys mashed his fifth home run of the season and his third against Chesapeake. The first four hitters in the lineup (Micheletti, Hornung, Bohrofen, Keys) went a combined 8-18 with five runs in the loss.

New Hampshire fell behind from the start. On the eighth pitch of the first at-bat, Baysox second baseman Brandon Butterworth (1) crushed a leadoff home run and made it 1-0.

The Fisher Cats answered in the bottom of the first. With two away, outfielder Jace Bohrofen singled. He stole second and scored on a single coupled with an error, which evened the game at 1-1.

New Hampshire took the lead in the third. Hornung doubled with one out. Three batters later, catcher Alex Stone laced and RBI single and gave the Cats a one-run lead.

Chesapeake bounced back in a big way. The Baysox loaded the bases in the fourth and outfielder Frederick Bencosme (2) walloped a grand slam which made it 5-2.

Both sides continued to trade blows throughout the rest of the game. The Fisher Cats cut into their deficit in the fourth, thanks to an RBI single from right fielder Jay Harry. After a pair of scoreless innings, Chesapeake added a run in the seventh on an RBI double from Thomas Sosa.

In the eighth, Cat's designated hitter Keys (5) clobbered home run. The Baysox did the same in the ninth as first baseman Anderson De Los Santos (2) left the yard. New Hampshire rallied in the ninth, plating a pair of runs on a balk and an RBI groundout, but Baysox reliever Jean Carlos Henriquez secured the win on a groundout. The 8-6 loss snapped the Fisher Cats' five-game win streak.

The series finale is slated for Saturday, April 19 with a 1:05 PM first pitch. Fisher Cats RHP Fernando Perez (0-0, 9.00 ERA) will get the start, and Chesapeake will counter with RHP Christian Herberholz. Coverage begins at 12:40 PM on Bally Sports Live, MLB.tv, MiLB.tv, and the Fisher Cats Radio Network.

Season tickets are on sale now for the 2026 season at nhfishercats.com, via email at info@nhfishercats.com, by phone at (603) 641-2005, and in-person at the Delta Dental Stadium Box Office on 1 Line Drive in Manchester, New Hampshire.







Eastern League Stories from April 18, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.