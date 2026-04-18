Harrisburg Senators Game Notes - April 18 at Erie

Published on April 18, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Harrisburg Senators News Release







Harrisburg Senators (10-3) @ Erie SeaWolves (3-10)

Game #14

Saturday, April 18, 1:35 p.m. - UPMC Park

LH Jackson Kent (0-0) vs RH Daniel Fregio (0-0)

TODAY'S GAME: The Harrisburg Senators and Erie SeaWolves (Double-A, Detroit Tigers) play game five of six at UPMC Park this week. The two teams will meet again in Harrisburg for a six-game series starting May 5 at FNB Field. Overall, the Senators and SeaWolves play each other 12 times in Erie and 12 times in Harrisburg.

LAST GAME: The Senators and SeaWolves split their doubleheader. Harrisburg won game one 2-0, and Erie took game two 5-2. Game one featured the Sens'(B first shutout of the season. RHP Davian Garcia (1-1) allowed one hit over five innings of shutout ball. RHP Thomas Schultz followed with a scoreless sixth, and LHP Jared Simpson (1)added a scoreless ninth to close the win. INF Cayden Wallace twice scored on OF Jack Rogers outs, once on a groundout and once on a sac fly. In game two, the Senators' damage came from C Max Romero's two-run homer in the second. At the time, the game was tied at two. The SeaWolves scored two in the bottom of the second and added another run in the fourth en route to their 5-2 victory.

EARLY OFFENSE: The Harrisburg offense, despite just four runs in yesterday's doubleheader, is averaging over seven runs per game to start the season. Run scoring is up across the Eastern League. In the first two weeks of 2026, the league is averaging nearly 1.5 runs per game, per team, more than the start of 2025. Stolen bases, aided by the one-disengagement experimental rule, have fueled the fire. Stolen base attempts are up nearly 40 percent year over year, while the success rate has remained the same. In the same number of games, the Senators have stolen 25 bases this season in comparison to 11 in 2025.

LISTEN LIVE

Radio: ESPN Harrisburg (96.5 FM, 95.3 FM, 1400 AM)

Web: https://www.milb.com/harrisburg/fans/audio-listen-live







Eastern League Stories from April 18, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.