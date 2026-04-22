Senators Take Series Opener, Beat Curve 5-4

Published on April 21, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Harrisburg Senators News Release







HARRISBURG, Pa. - The Senators (12-4) capitalized on RHP Kyle Luckham's (2-1) six-inning start to beat the Curve 5-4. Harrisburg is 4-0 against Altoona this season.

Luckham's start is the longest of the season for a Sens starter. He allowed four hits, three runs, walked one and struck out six.

The Curve scored first in the game with a run in the third on Will Taylor's leadoff homer. The Senators responded with a run in the bottom of the inning when INF Sam Brown drove in INF Seaver King with a base hit.

Each team scored one run in the third, fourth and fifth innings. In fact, Harrisburg scored one run in each the third through seventh innings.

OF Johnathon Thomas knocked in a run on a single in the fourth. C Caleb Lomavita drove in Brown in the fifth on a fielder's choice.

King added his team-leading 18th RBI in the sixth, driving in INF Kervin Pichardo on a base hit. The Sens scored their fifth run on the night on a bases-loaded walk drawn by Thomas.

After Luckham exited the game, LHP Jared Simpson pitched a third of an inning, walking three but not allowing a run. RHP Luke Young then pitched 1.2 innings, allowing a run on a Titus Dumitru home run.

RHP Erick Mejia (2) tossed a one-two-three ninth to close out the win.

Harrisburg has won the series opener of each of the first four series this season.

Game two comes tomorrow at 12:00 p.m. LHP Alex Clemmey is scheduled for the start.







Eastern League Stories from April 21, 2026

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