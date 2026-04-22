Yard Goats Win Road Trip Opener 9-7

Published on April 21, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Hartford Yard Goats News Release







Portland, Maine - The Hartford Yard Goats beat the Portland Sea Dogs 9-7 in the first of a six-game series at Delta Dental Park in Portland, Maine. The Yard Goats broke a 5-5 tie with three runs in the seventh inning to win their first of 24 games with the Sea Dogs this season. Aiden Longwell's sacrifice fly scored Dyan Jorge giving the Yard Goats a 6-5 lead before Bryant Betancourt made it 7-5 with an RBI single later in the inning. Yard Goats catcher Bryant Betancourt had three hits, including two doubles, an RBI, and a run scored.

The Sea Dogs scored the first four runs of the game with a run in the first inning and then three runs in the second inning, highlighted by a two-run homer by Red Sox prospect Franklin Arias. Yard Goats starter Jake Brooks, who was leading the Eastern League in strikeouts, retired the side in order in the third inning.

The Yard Goats got their first run on a leadoff home run by Jose Torres in the third inning off Sea Dogs starter Gabe Ziehl. Hartford took a 5-4 lead with three runs in the fourth inning. Roc Riggio cracked a go-ahead two run double and GJ Hill added an RBI double.

After Portland tied the game on Tyler McDonough's sixth inning solo home run, the Yard Goats took control of the game by scoring three runs in the seventh inning. Aiden Longwell's sac fly scored Dyan Jorge, giving the Yard Goats a 6-5 lead. Bryan Betancourt's RBI single scored Conner Capel to make it 7-5 and Cade Feeney balked home Cole Messina and it was 8-5.

Carlos Torres pitched two innings in relief to get the win. Blake Adams and Cade Denton each tossed a scoreless frame out of the bullpen.

The Yard Goats continue their six-game road trip on Wednesday afternoon (12:00 PM) in Portland, Maine. RHP Connor Staine will start for the Yard Goats and RHP Blake Wehunt will pitch for Portland. The game will be broadcast on the free Audacy App, iHeartRadio app, Yard Goats website and streamed on MiLB.TV.







Eastern League Stories from April 21, 2026

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