Baysox Rout RubberDucks Behind Homers, Pitching on Tuesday Night

Published on April 21, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Chesapeake Baysox News Release







Bowie, MD - Big swings and pitching dominance allowed The Chesapeake Baysox, the Double-A affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles, to blank the Akron RubberDucks, the Double-A affiliate of the Cleveland Guardians, in a one-hit, 7-0 victory on Tuesday night at Prince George's Stadium.

The Baysox (8-7) staff set the tone early with right-handed starter Trace Bright. Though Bright did walk the bases loaded in the first inning, he wiggled off the hook to strand all three runners. From there, Bright was dominant for the remainder of his outing. He fanned seven RubberDucks on Tuesday and at one point retired 10 consecutive hitters. Bright walked the leadoff man in the fifth and then promptly exited the game. He left with what the Orioles classified as low-back tightness. Bright has struck out 22 hitters in 15 and two-thirds innings this season and his 12.64 K/9 is fourth-best of any Double-A pitcher with at least 15 innings this season.

The Baysox bullpen followed Bright's lead. Left-hander Micah Ashman (W, 1-0) allowed Akron's only hit of the night, a single back up the middle in the fifth, but still dominated two frames with four strikeouts on the night. Ashman has posted a 1.13 ERA across his first eight innings with Chesapeake this season.

Right-hander Yaqui Rivera followed Ashman and contributed a pair of scoreless frames in the seventh and eighth innings with a pair of punchouts. Fellow right-hander Christian Herberholz constructed a scoreless ninth, appropriately ending the game on a strikeout. Tuesday night was the first shutout victory for the Baysox in 2026.

At the plate, the long ball loomed large for Chesapeake. Brandon Butterworth opened the scoring in the third. After a walk to Alfredo Velásquez, Butterworth hit a skyscraping homer out to left field off Akron right-handed starter Khal Stephen (L, 1-2). Butterworth notched his second long ball of the season, granting the Baysox a 2-0 edge. Butterworth has now homered in consecutive games for the first time in his professional career.

The only other Baysox hits until the eighth inning all came from Ethan Anderson, who laced two doubles and a single for his third three-hit game of the season.

Chesapeake broke the game open in the bottom of the eighth. Anderson led off the frame with a walk, before an error on a fielder's choice put Anderson at third base and Griff O'Ferrall at second. A Frederick Bencosme groundout plated Anderson to make it 3-0, while O'Ferrall was plated on a Tavian Josenberger single. The five-run eighth inning was punctuated by an opposite-field, three-run homer courtesy of Carter Young.

The second Baysox long ball of the night and Young's second home run of the season gave Chesapeake more than enough cushion, as the Baysox took their second-consecutive contest overall and their fifth-straight win at Prince George's Stadium.

This is the first 6-1 start at home for the Baysox since 2021, when they opened the season 9-1 at Prince George's Stadium.

The Baysox continue the homestand against the RubberDucks on Wednesday night. Right-hander Evan Yates (0-1, 8.22 ERA) is set to take the ball for Chesapeake, against Akron left-hander Josh Hartle (1-0, 2.45 ERA). First pitch is scheduled for 6:05 p.m. from Prince George's Stadium.

Single-game tickets, ticket plans, and group offers for the 2026 season are currently on sale. For more information on the Baysox schedule, tickets, and the latest team news, fans can call 301.805.6000, visit Baysox.com, or follow the team on Facebook, X, and Instagram.







Eastern League Stories from April 21, 2026

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