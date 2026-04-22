Nine-Run Fourth Sinks New Hampshire in Series Opener

Published on April 21, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

New Hampshire Fisher Cats News Release







READING, PA - Despite a pair of home runs from Jace Bohrofen and Sean Keys, the New Hampshire Fisher Cats dropped their series opener against the Reading Fightin Phils, 9-3, Tuesday from FirstEnergy Stadium. Though the Cats added two home runs to their season total, a nine-run fourth inning put New Hampshire behind, and they were unable to recover. First baseman Jackson Hornung extended his hit streak to 13 and centerfielder Ismael Munguia extended his hit streak to nine.

New Hampshire (8-6) starter Jackson Wentworth (L, 1-1) tossed 3.2 innings and allowed six earned runs on eight hits in the loss. Fightin Phils' (8-8) lefty Adam Seminaris (W, 1-1) went five innings and allowed one earned run which secured his first win of the season. Fisher Cats relievers Geison Urbaez and Kai Peterson both recorded strong outings despite the outcome. Urbaez allowed one hit over two scoreless frames and Peterson faced the minimum in his lone inning of work.

Tonight's top takeaways:

Jackson Hornung extended his hit streak to 13-straight games. Sean Keys and Jace Bohrofen both mashed their sixth home run of the season. Ismael Munguia extended his hit streak to eight-straight games in the ninth.

New Hampshire struck first in the fourth inning. With one out, Bohrofen (6) smashed a solo home run, which made it 1-0.

The Fightin Phils answered back with a nine-run bottom of the fourth. With a runner at first and two outs, Reading shortstop Bryan Rincon (1) clubbed a two-run HR. A single and an RBI double from right fielder Dylan Campbell extended the lead to 3-1. The next batter, first baseman Austin Murr (2), mashed another two-run blast and made it 5-1. The Fightin Phils quickly put three runners on again, and with the bases juiced, designated hitter Alex Binelas (6) walloped a grand slam, which put the Cats at a 9-1 deficit.

The Fisher Cats chipped away in the fifth. Following a walk from shortstop Nick Goodwin and Munguia reaching on an error, right fielder Eddie Micheletti Jr. wacked an RBI single which made it 9-2.

New Hampshire's final run in the game came in the eighth. With one down, Keys (6) crushed a solo home run and made it a 9-3 game.

The series continues Wednesday, April 22 with a 6:45 PM first pitch. Fisher Cats RHP Chris McElvain (0-0, 5.63 ERA) will get the start, and Reading will counter with RHP Kyle Brnovich. Coverage begins at 6:30 PM on the Fisher Cats Radio Network.

Season tickets are on sale now for the 2026 season at nhfishercats.com, via email at info@nhfishercats.com, by phone at (603) 641-2005, and in-person at the Delta Dental Stadium Box Office on 1 Line Drive in Manchester, New Hampshire.







Eastern League Stories from April 21, 2026

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