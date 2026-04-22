Dominant Bullpen Leads Erie to Tight Victory over Binghamton

Published on April 21, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Erie SeaWolves News Release







BINGHAMTON, NY - The Erie SeaWolves made it three wins in their last four games with a thrilling 3-2 victory on Tuesday night over the Binghamton Rumble Ponies.

Peyton Graham capped his three-hit game with a go-ahead RBI single in the 7th inning to push the SeaWolves in front and the Erie bullpen stole the show from there.

Joe Miller made his fourth start of the year and surrendered two runs in 3.1 innings before exiting with a pair on the basepaths. The SeaWolves' bullpen pitched the final 5.2 innings of the night allowing just one hit and no runs to lock up the series-opening victory.

Erie got on the board first in the fourth inning after Brett Callahan smoked his first triple of the season and came around on a sacrifice fly to open the scoring against Mets' No. 14 prospect Zach Thornton.

Binghamton plated a pair in the bottom of the fourth, but it didn't take long for the SeaWolves to respond with Bennett Lee bringing around Andrew Jenkins with a two-out RBI double.

Erie worked its way out of jams throughout the night as the Rumble Ponies left the bases loaded in the first, fourth and seventh innings.

Kenny Serwa gets the ball tomorrow looking to back up his best start of the season with first pitch scheduled for 6:07 PM from Mirabito Stadium.

Single-game tickets, suites, picnics, Club by Synchrony events, and Bud Light Party Deck groups are now available by visiting SeaWolves.com, calling 814-456-1300, or visiting the UPMC Park Box Office in person.







Eastern League Stories from April 21, 2026

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