Three Homers Not Enough in Series-Opening Loss to Richmond

Published on April 21, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Somerset Patriots News Release









Coby Morales rounds the bases for the Somerset Patriots

(Somerset Patriots) Coby Morales rounds the bases for the Somerset Patriots(Somerset Patriots)

The Somerset Patriots dropped the series opener to the Richmond Flying Squirrels 8-5 at CarMax Park in Richmond, VA on Tuesday evening.

Somerset smashed three home runs, marking the third game this season with three-plus homers and sixth game overall with multiple home runs. Somerset's 21 homers this season ranks second in the Eastern League.

With eight strikeouts in the game, Somerset's pitching staff has recorded eight-plus strikeouts in 14 of 15 games this season. Somerset's 10.8 K/9 ranks second-most in the Eastern League.

RHP Chase Chaney (4.2 IP, 7 H, 7 R, 2 ER, BB, 3 K) made his third start of the season, tossing a season-high 90 pitches. Chaney's 90 pitches mark the second-most by any Somerset pitcher this season, just one shy of Kyle Carr's 91 pitches against Reading 4/19/26.

Through three outings, Chaney has allowed just four ER across 16.1 IP, totaling a 2.20 ERA, 1.04 WHIP and .206 BAA. Chaney leads the Patriots in ERA, WHIP, BAA, IP and K/BB ratio (3.25). Among Eastern League pitchers, Chaney is seventh in WHIP, tied-for-seventh in IP and tied-for-10th in BAA.

RHP Hayden Merda (2.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 4 K) recorded his season-high third consecutive scoreless outing. Merda's four strikeouts mark the most in an outing this season without giving up a walk. Through a team-high six appearances this season, Merda has recorded a 1.04 WHIP, striking out 40.0% of batters, while walking just 6.7% of hitters across 7.2 IP.

SS George Lombard Jr. (2-for-3, HR, RBI, 2 R, BB, K) rocked his team-leading fourth home run of the season with a solo shot in the eighth inning. Lombard Jr. recorded a HR in back-to-back games for the second time in his career. It marked the first time accomplishing the feat since 7/19/25 - 7/20/25 at Hartford. Last season, it took Lombard Jr. 83 minor league games to hit four home runs. This season, he's done it in 14 games.

Lombard Jr. tallied his team-leading sixth multi-hit game of the season and reached base three times for the fifth time this year. Among Eastern League players, he ranks tied-for-second in hits (21), fifth in AVG (.382), fourth in runs (16), fourth in SLG (.709), fourth in OPS (1.162), fourth in runs (16) and tied-for-sixth in HR. With hits in eight of his last nine games, he ranks first among all Yankees farmhands in AVG and SLG, is second in OBP and hits and is second in XBH. He is also first in runs. Lombard Jr.'s 21 hits are the most ever by a Patriot hitter through Somerset's first 15 games.

LF Garrett Martin (1-for-4, 2B, K) notched his sixth XBH of the season with a one-out double in the third inning. Martin extended his hit streak to three games, marking the second three-plus game hit streak he's recorded through 13 appearances this season.

DH Jace Avina (1-for-4, HR, 2 RBI, 2 K, R) pummeled his second home run of the season with a two-run shot in the sixth inning. Avina extended his season-high hit streak to five games. In that span, he's slashed .294/.409/.647 with two HR and four RBI.

1B Coby Morales (2-for-4, HR, 2 RBI, K, R) mashed his third home run of the season with a two-run opposite field homer in the second inning. Morales' 15 RBIs this season ranks second in the Yankees minor league system and are tied for third in the Eastern League, while his three home runs are tied for second among all Patriots.

Morales' active 14 game on-base streak leads all Patriots and ranks second among Eastern League hitters. The 14-game on-base streak is the longest by a Patriot since Spencer Jones reached in 15 consecutive games last season (6/10/25 - 6/26/25).

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Eastern League Stories from April 21, 2026

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