Thornton Spins Quality Start in Series Opening Loss to Erie

Published on April 21, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Binghamton Rumble Ponies News Release







Binghamton, N.Y. - The Binghamton Rumble Ponies (6-9) dropped game one of the six-game series to the Erie Seawolves (5-11) 3-2, from Mirabito Stadium. The Rumble Ponies have lost three straight games.

Binghamton left-hander Zach Thornton went the distance, tossing six innings, which is the longest outing of the season for a Rumble Ponies arm. The 24-year-old struck out six and walked one while just allowing two earned runs.

The Erie bats captured the lead for good in the seventh inning when right-hander Jordan Geber (1-1) came in relief for Thornton. With two outs in the inning, center fielder Seth Stephanson reached on a throwing error from Binghamton shortstop Marco Vargas and then advanced to third on a stolen base. Second baseman Peyton Graham, who had a three-hit game, drove in Stephanson to give the Seawolves a 3-2 lead.

Erie got on the board first in the fourth inning as shortstop John Peck drove in right fielder Brett Callahan on a sacrifice fly to center field following a lead-off triple from Callahan.

Binghamton answered quickly in the fourth inning, also using a lead-off triple, but this time off the bat of designated hitter Eli Serrano III (1-for-2, R, 3B, 2 BB). Right fielder Jose Ramos (0-for-3, R, BB) followed with a walk, and then catcher Kevin Parada (1-for-4, RBI) drove in Serrano III on an RBI single to right field.

The next batter was left-fielder Matt Rudick (1-for-4, RBI), and he brought in Ramos on an RBI single down the left field line. Second baseman Wyatt Young (0-for-3, BB) and center fielder A.J. Ewing (1-for-3, 2 BB) followed that up with walks to load the bases, but the Ponies stranded the bases loaded to keep the game tied at 2-2.

The Rumble Ponies looked to answer in the seventh inning but stranded the bases loaded and struck out three times. Right-hander Trevin Michael struck out four batters in two innings out of the bullpen.

The Rumble Ponies looked to end the game in the bottom of the ninth inning, trailing by one run, but stranded Marco Vargas on second base after a lead-off single and a stolen base. Binghamton was 2-for-14 with runners in scoring position.

Erie leads the Eastern League with 40 stolen bases and swiped four bags tonight. The Seawolves offense left 10 on base but slashed 10 hits in the 3-2 victory.

The Rumble Ponies continue their six-game series against the Erie Seawolves (Double-A, Detroit Tigers) on Wednesday at Mirabito Stadium. First pitch is set for 6:07 p.m., and the game will be broadcast on WNBF News Radio 1290 & 92.1 FM and MiLB.TV.

Postgame Notes: A.J. Ewing extends his on-base streak to twelve games (1-for-3, 2 BB)...Zach Thornton holds the longest outing of the season for a Ponies arm (6.0 IP, 7 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 1 BB, 6 SO)...Jordan Geber gets the loss (1-1)....(1.1 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 2 SO)...Kevin Perada has a hit in five of his last six games (1-for-4, RBI)...Matt Rudcik knocked in his third RBI of the year (1-for-4, RBI).







Eastern League Stories from April 21, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.