Binghamton Falls to Akron in Rain Shortened Seven-Inning Game

Published on April 16, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Binghamton Rumble Ponies News Release







Akron, OH - The Binghamton Rumble Ponies (5-6) dropped Game Three of the six-game series to the Akron RubberDucks (8-4) 5-0, in seven innings from 7 17 Credit Union Park. The game was called due to inclement weather before the top of the eighth inning.

The RubberDucks led 2-0 in the bottom of the seventh inning with two on base and nobody out when center fielder Alfonsin Rosario came to the plate and delivered a three run-shot to left center field to make it 5-0. Rosario now is tied for the Eastern League lead with five homers.

The RubberDucks struck first for the third time this series in the home half of the second inning as left fielder Joe Lampe singled and with two outs first baseman Jake Fox slapped one to right field to score Lampe and make it 1-0.

Left-hander Josh Hartle (1-0) got the ball for Akron making his third start of the season. The 23 year-old was lights out through 5.1 innings allowing two hits, no runs and punching out seven batters until he was pulled with one on and one out in the sixth inning.

Binghamton right-hander Will Watson (0-2) went four innings and allowed just one run for the second straight start. Watson struck out three and just walked one batter. Left-hander Jefry Yan replaced him with two on and no out in the fifth inning and struck out two to get out of the jam.

In the sixth inning Akron tacked on one more. Fox singled with one down for his third hit of the night and catcher Cameron Bastad smoked a double to center field and the wheels of Fox got him home to make it 2-0 RubberDucks. Prior to that at bat Akron was 0-for-6 with runners in scoring position.

A.J. Ewing roped up a double in the third inning for the Rumble Ponies getting back in the hit column after his nine game hit streak was snapped last night. Ewing has now elevated his on base streak to 10 games.

Binghamton left seven on base and have not scored a run over the last 15 innings after the offense scored seven runs in game one of this series.

The Rumble Ponies continue their six game road trip in Akron, Ohio, against the Akron RubberDucks (Double-A, Cleveland Guardians) on Friday at 7 17 Credit Union Park. First pitch is set for 7:17 p.m. and the game will be broadcast on WNBF News Radio 1290 & 92.1 FM.

Postgame Notes: A.J. Ewing has extended his on-base streak to 10 games and has recorded at least one hit in 9-of-10 games...Will Watson (4.0 IP, 6 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 3 SO)...Kevin Parada extends his hit streak to two games...(1-for-3).







Eastern League Stories from April 16, 2026

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