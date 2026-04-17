Chesapeake Falls to New Hampshire on Thursday Night
Published on April 16, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)
Chesapeake Baysox News Release
Manchester, NH - The Chesapeake Baysox, the Double-A affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles, dropped their Thursday night contest to the New Hampshire Fisher Cats, the Double-A affiliate of the Toronto Blue Jays, by a 12-6 final.
New Hampshire broke the ice in the top of the fourth inning. With rain beginning to fall, Chesapeake right-handed starter Evan Yates loaded the bases with no outs on two walks and a hit. A sacrifice fly brought home the game's first run, before three run-scoring hits followed the next four batters. Yates (L, 0-1) recorded just one out in the fourth, after a clean first three innings and conceded six runs on four walks and six hits on the night.
Chesapeake struck back in the top of the fifth inning, bringing home three. After back-to-back walks, Doug Hodo singled home a run, as part of a multi-hit night. Frederick Bencosme followed up with a two-run single that made the score 6-3. Bencosme brought home his third RBI of the night on a ground out after Hodo tripled in the top of the eighth.
The Baysox faced a 6-4 deficit entering the bottom of the eighth, before the Fisher Cats tacked on six more runs. New Hampshire sent 10 men to the plate in the inning and tallied six hits, four of which went for extra bases. Chesapeake did tack on a pair of runs late via a two-run double from Tavian Josenberger in the top of the ninth, but it was not enough for the Baysox to avoid their third-straight defeat.
Left-hander Eric Torres (1.2 IP) and right-hander Christian Herberholz (1 IP) both tossed scoreless outings out of the Baysox bullpen on Thursday.
The Baysox continue their six-game series in New Hampshire on Friday night. Left-hander Luis De León (1-1, 6.00 ERA) is set to take the ball for Chesapeake against right-hander Richard Gallardo (0-0, 0.00 ERA) with first pitch set for 6:03 p.m. ET from Delta Dental Stadium.
The next Baysox homestand will begin on Tuesday, April 21, when Chesapeake opens a six-game set with the Akron RubberDucks, the Double-A affiliate of the Cleveland Guardians. Single-game tickets, ticket plans, and group offers for the 2026 season are currently on sale. For more information on the Baysox schedule, tickets, and the latest team news, fans can call 301.805.6000, visit Baysox.com, or follow the team on Facebook, X, and Instagram.
Eastern League Stories from April 16, 2026
- Luciano's Two-Homer Game, Six-Run Sixth Powers Patriots Past Reading on Thursday Night - Somerset Patriots
- Fightin Phils Drop Wild Back and Forth Contest to Somerset - Reading Fightin Phils
- Hartle's Start and Big Offense Helps Akron Best Binghamton 5-0 - Akron RubberDucks
- Messina Homers in Yard Goats Win Ending Richmond's 10 Game Win-Streak - Hartford Yard Goats
- SeaWolves Drop Second Game of Series to Senators in 11-9 Thriller - Erie SeaWolves
- Binghamton Falls to Akron in Rain Shortened Seven-Inning Game - Binghamton Rumble Ponies
- Streak Snapped with 6-5 Squirrels Loss in Hartford - Richmond Flying Squirrels
- Senators Survive SeaWolves Rally, Win 11-9 - Harrisburg Senators
- Cats Plate a Dozen Runs, Strike out 12 in Thursday Throttle of Baysox - New Hampshire Fisher Cats
- Chesapeake Falls to New Hampshire on Thursday Night - Chesapeake Baysox
- Bullpen Spins Six Scoreless in Thursday Night Loss - Altoona Curve
- Sea Dogs Blank Curve in Second Shutout of the Year - Portland Sea Dogs
- Harrisburg Senators Game Notes - April 16 at Erie - Harrisburg Senators
- April 16, 2026 Sea Dogs Game Notes - Portland Sea Dogs
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Chesapeake Baysox Stories
- Chesapeake Falls to New Hampshire on Thursday Night
- Baysox Drop Both Games of Wednesday Doubleheader in New Hampshire
- Gongora, Bullpen Shine Again as Baysox Win Fourth-Straight
- Baysox Claim Third-Straight Behind Homers and Prime Pitching
- Oyster Catchers Bats Bury SeaWolves on Friday Night