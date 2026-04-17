Chesapeake Falls to New Hampshire on Thursday Night

Published on April 16, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Chesapeake Baysox News Release







Manchester, NH - The Chesapeake Baysox, the Double-A affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles, dropped their Thursday night contest to the New Hampshire Fisher Cats, the Double-A affiliate of the Toronto Blue Jays, by a 12-6 final.

New Hampshire broke the ice in the top of the fourth inning. With rain beginning to fall, Chesapeake right-handed starter Evan Yates loaded the bases with no outs on two walks and a hit. A sacrifice fly brought home the game's first run, before three run-scoring hits followed the next four batters. Yates (L, 0-1) recorded just one out in the fourth, after a clean first three innings and conceded six runs on four walks and six hits on the night.

Chesapeake struck back in the top of the fifth inning, bringing home three. After back-to-back walks, Doug Hodo singled home a run, as part of a multi-hit night. Frederick Bencosme followed up with a two-run single that made the score 6-3. Bencosme brought home his third RBI of the night on a ground out after Hodo tripled in the top of the eighth.

The Baysox faced a 6-4 deficit entering the bottom of the eighth, before the Fisher Cats tacked on six more runs. New Hampshire sent 10 men to the plate in the inning and tallied six hits, four of which went for extra bases. Chesapeake did tack on a pair of runs late via a two-run double from Tavian Josenberger in the top of the ninth, but it was not enough for the Baysox to avoid their third-straight defeat.

Left-hander Eric Torres (1.2 IP) and right-hander Christian Herberholz (1 IP) both tossed scoreless outings out of the Baysox bullpen on Thursday.

The Baysox continue their six-game series in New Hampshire on Friday night. Left-hander Luis De León (1-1, 6.00 ERA) is set to take the ball for Chesapeake against right-hander Richard Gallardo (0-0, 0.00 ERA) with first pitch set for 6:03 p.m. ET from Delta Dental Stadium.

The next Baysox homestand will begin on Tuesday, April 21, when Chesapeake opens a six-game set with the Akron RubberDucks, the Double-A affiliate of the Cleveland Guardians. Single-game tickets, ticket plans, and group offers for the 2026 season are currently on sale. For more information on the Baysox schedule, tickets, and the latest team news, fans can call 301.805.6000, visit Baysox.com, or follow the team on Facebook, X, and Instagram.







Eastern League Stories from April 16, 2026

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