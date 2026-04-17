Hartle's Start and Big Offense Helps Akron Best Binghamton 5-0

Published on April 16, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Akron RubberDucks News Release







Josh Hartle strikes out seven to back an 11-hit outburst as the Akron RubberDucks blank the Binghamton Rumble Ponies 5-0 in a rain shortened seven innings on Thursday night at 7 17 Credit Union Park.

Turning Point

For the second straight night, Akron jumped ahead in the bottom of the second. Joe Lampe singled with one out before advancing to second on a ground out. Jake Fox brought him home with an RBI single to right to make it 1-0 RubberDucks.

Mound Presence

Hartle was lights out on Thursday for Akron. The left-hander surrendered two walks in the first and two hits in the third but did not allow Binghamton to scratch across a run in either frame. The Rumble Ponies were only able to get one other baserunner aboard off Hartle the rest of the night as he tossed 5.1 scoreless innings with seven strikeouts. Jay Driver struck out the first two men he faced on his way to a scoreless inning and two-thirds.

Duck Tales

The RubberDucks added another run in the sixth when Fox singled with two outs before coming around on an RBI double from Cameron Barstad. Akron broke the game open in the seventh. Angel Genao led off the inning with a double before Christian Knapczyk walked to set up Alfonsin Rosario. The Eastern League home run leader launched a three-run home run over the ribbon board in left to make it 5-0 Akron.

Notebook

The win marked Akron's sixth straight win at home to open the season, which ties the 2021 RubberDucks for longest home winning streak to open a season since at least 2005....Akron has shutout an opponent in back-to-back games for the first time since May 23 and 24, 2025 against Altoona...Genao's single in the third extended his Eastern League best on-base streak to 11 games...Fox's three-hit night was his first three-hit game since Aug. 17, 2025 at Reading...Game Time: 3:21 (1:05)...Attendance: 1,531.

On the Pond

The RubberDucks will continue their series at 7 17 Credit Union Park against the Binghamton Rumble Ponies on Friday, April 17 at 7:17 p.m. Akron left-hander Caden Favors (1-0, 0.93 ERA) will take the mound against Binghamton right-hander Joander Suarez (0-0, 0.00 ERA). The game broadcast is on 640 WHLO, the 640 WHLO iHeartRadio channel, and akronrubberducks.com, and available on Bally Live. Tickets for RubberDucks home games are available at akronrubberducks.com/tickets.







Eastern League Stories from April 16, 2026

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