Tugboat Fans Five, Rosario Homers in 8-7 Akron Win

Published on April 14, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Akron RubberDucks News Release







Matt Wilkinson's five strikeout night and big innings by the offense lead the Akron RubberDucks to an 8-7 series opening win over the Binghamton Rumble Ponies on Tuesday night at 7 17 Credit Union Park.

Turning Point

Trailing 1-0 entering the bottom of the fourth, the RubberDucks used their legs to crack the scoreboard. Alfonsin Rosario and Wuilfredo Antunez pulled off a successful double steal to put runners at second and third with one out. Jacob Cozart lifted a deep fly ball to center to score Rosario and tie the game. Nick Mitchell followed with an infield single that plated Antunez to give Akron the lead. Mitchell then stole second and third, which forced an errant throw by the Binghamton catcher allowing Mitchell to score and make it 3-1 RubberDucks.

Mound Presence

Matt "Tugboat" Wilkinson worked around traffic on Tuesday night. The Akron lefty allowed a hit in each inning but only allowed one run to score over his 4.1 innings with five strikeouts. Jack Jasiak allowed three runs over an inning and two-thirds. Matt Jachec allowed three unearned runs in his two innings pitched. Alaska Abney worked a scoreless ninth to record the save.

Duck Tales

Akron kept the offense going in the sixth as with the bases loaded Joe Lampe softly lined a broken bat single into center to plate two. Later in the inning, Angel Genao lined a single to right to plate Mitchell and Lampe to make it 7-1 Akron. The RubberDucks added one more in the seventh when Rosario launched a solo home run to left to grow the Ducks lead to 8-4.

Notebook

Rosario's home run was his Eastern League leading fourth of the season...Wilkinson has struck out 11 through his first two Double-A starts...After not recording a hit in his first five games of the season, Lampe now has a hit in three consecutive games played with three RBI in that span...Game Time: 2:44...Attendance: 1,711.

On the Pond

The RubberDucks will continue their series at 7 17 Credit Union Park against the Binghamton Rumble Ponies on Wednesday, April 15 at 6:35 p.m. Akron right-hander Khal Stephen (0-1, 1.17 ERA) will take the mound against Binghamton left-hander Zach Thornton (0-0, 1.69 ERA). The game broadcast is on 640 WHLO, the 640 WHLO iHeartRadio channel, and akronrubberducks.com, and available on Bally Live. Tickets for RubberDucks home games are available at akronrubberducks.com/tickets.







Eastern League Stories from April 14, 2026

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