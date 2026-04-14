Richmond Tops Minor League Baseball in Attendance After Historic Opening Week

Published on April 14, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Richmond Flying Squirrels News Release







RICHMOND, Va. - The Richmond Flying Squirrels' First Flight at CarMax Park, the first week at their brand-new ballpark, produced historic attendance figures, an undefeated record on the field and a wave of community pride. The Flying Squirrels finished their first week as the highest-attended team in all of Minor League Baseball.

From Opening Night on Tuesday, April 7, through Sunday, April 12, the Flying Squirrels finished a perfect 6-0 in their first-ever homestand at CarMax Park. The on-field success was matched by the outpouring of support from the Richmond region, which filled the ballpark to capacity.

Opening Week Highlights:

The Flying Squirrels recorded a 16th consecutive Opening Night sellout, extending one of the longest active streaks in Minor League Baseball. The Flying Squirrels currently hold the highest average attendance (8,235) of all 120 Minor League Baseball clubs nationally this season. Two of the top three largest announced crowds in all of MiLB so far in 2026 were seen at CarMax Park: 9,585 on April 7 (Opening Night) and 9,186 on April 11. The Flying Squirrels are the only team in Minor League Baseball with multiple announced crowds of 9,000-plus so far this season. The team had a perfect 6-0 record on the field during the inaugural homestand at CarMax Park.

"This is exactly what we envisioned when we talked about CarMax Park becoming a true destination for Richmond," said Lou DiBella, Managing Partner of the Richmond Flying Squirrels. "The city showed up all week, and what stood out most was the sense of community, friends and neighbors coming together across the ballpark. The energy was unlike anything we've ever seen. We're just getting started."

The record-setting crowds add to the Flying Squirrels reputation as one of Minor League Baseball's most consistent attendance success stories. The team has led all 30 Double-A clubs in total and average attendance in each of the past four seasons, and the opening of CarMax Park has elevated the organization's ability to draw fans to a new level.

The Flying Squirrels continue their 2026 season at CarMax Park with upcoming games throughout April and May. Tickets are available at SquirrelsBaseball.com.







Eastern League Stories from April 14, 2026

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