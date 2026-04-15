Wheeler Fans Nine in Rehab Start, Fightins Fall 9-6

Published on April 14, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Reading Fightin Phils News Release







(Bridgewater, NJ) - The Reading Fightin Phils (4-6) lost 9-6 to the Somerset Patriots (4-5) in Zack Wheeler's first rehab start with the team. Wheeler looked strong early, but the Patriots stormed back with nine unanswered runs to push themselves to a win in the first contest of this six-game set.

Fightins third baseman Carson DeMartini (2) started the party in the top of the first inning with a solo home run to center field. This was DeMartini's second long ball in as many contests, as the Phillies' no. 18 prospect put the Fightins up 1-0.

Reading struck again in the fourth inning to tack on the first crooked number of the evening. Dylan Campbell hit a ground ball to third base, and a George Lombard Jr. (MLB's no. 27 prospect) throwing error scored both Kehden Hettiger and Bryan Rincon. This gave the Fightins a 3-0 lead through three frames.

Lombard Jr. broke the Patriots' scoreless spell in the sixth inning, as the Yankees' top prospect ripped an RBI double (his sixth double of the season) into the right-center field gap to score Nicholas Torres. This trimmed the Fightins' advantage to 3-1. Wheeler then finished his outing the same way he started it: with a strikeout, this time, it was on Tyler Hardman

Luke Russo came in to relieve Wheeler, and Garrett Martin (3) socked a three-run home run to right field to score DJ Gladney and Lombard Jr. The homer gave Somerset its first lead of the game, a 4-3 advantage after six innings. Wheeler finished his day allowing three earned runs on four hits with nine strikeouts over five and two thirds innings pitched.

The Patriots continued to pile on the offense, tacking on a pair of insurance runs in the seventh inning. Marco Luciano (1) bolstered Somerset's lead by whacking a 442-foot home run over the left field wall. Gladney then tacked on an RBI single, plating Coby Morales. Lombard Jr. continued his impressive night with an RBI knock, scoring Torres. Hardman kept the train chugging, as he ripped an RBI double down the left field line to send Gladney and Lombard sprinting across the plate. This gave the Patriots a 9-3 nod.

Down to their last gasp, the Fightin Phils cut the lead in half on a Campbell (2) three-run home run, scoring Raylin Heredia and Alex Binelas to make the score 9-6. That would be all of the scoring for this evening.

Reading starter Luke Russo (1-1) suffered his first loss of the season. As the first relief option after Wheeler, Russo allowed six earned runs on six hits with one strikeout over an inning and a third of work.

Somerset starter Chase Chaney (1-0) scored the win, allowing just one earned run on four hits with five strikeouts in six innings.

The Fightin Phils continue a six-game series at the Somerset Patriots, Double-A affiliate of the New York Yankees, on Wednesday at 6:35 p.m. LHP Adam Seminaris will start for Reading, with RHP Trent Sellers set to go for Somerset. A video stream is available via MiLB TV or the Bally Live App.

The Fightin Phils return home from Tuesday, April 21, through Sunday, April 26, against the New Hampshire Fisher Cats, Double-A affiliate of the Toronto Blue Jays. Tuesday is an Unused Ticket Game, thanks to Baseballtown Charities. On Wednesday, the first 1,000 fans receive a Mystery Recycled Giveaway in recognition of Earth Day. Thursday night is a Storybook Tribute with "Winnie the Pooh" Cobranded Merchandise Available. On Friday, the first 2,000 kids will receive a Nick Singleton Hometown Hero Penn State Bobble Head, thanks to Klee Funeral Home & Cremation Services. Saturday night features fireworks, presented by Adams & Associates, along with a Tribute to "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles." The series ends Sunday with an appearance from the Phillie Phanatic, sponsored by Penn State Health St. Joseph Medical Center, Honoring our Community's First Responders.

Tickets to all games are available at rphils.com/tickets, by calling 610-370-BALL, or in-person at the Customers Bank Ticket Office.

The 2026 R-Phils season is presented by Pepsi. Follow the Fightin Phils on Twitter @ReadingFightins, like us on Facebook, or follow us on Instagram @Fightins.







Eastern League Stories from April 14, 2026

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