Senators Club SeaWolves, Win Series Opener 13-8

Published on April 14, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Harrisburg Senators News Release







Erie, Pa. - Seven different Senators doubled in the game to set a franchise-record with nine doubles in a game en route to beating the SeaWolves 13-8. Harrisburg tallied 13 hits.

INF Cayden Wallace and INF Seaver King both doubled twice. OF Jack Rogers, INF Branden Boissiere, OF Johnathon Thomas, and INF Sam Brown each added doubles of their own.

The Senators scored first tonight when Boissiere drove in King on a sac fly in the first. The SeaWolves responded with three runs in the bottom of the inning.

But then Harrisburg exploded for six runs in the second. A Rogers RBI double, a King three-run double and a Wallace triple drove in the runs in the frame.

The Sens added another two in the third on a King two-run double. King went three-for-four with two doubles, five RBIs, three runs scored and a walk. The Senators led 9-3 at the time.

That score held until the bottom of the seventh when Erie scored five runs off RHP Valentin Linarez.

But Harrisburg hit right back with four runs in the eighth. A run scored on a passed ball. Then RBI doubles from Wallace, Thomas and Brown scored three more to stretch the lead back out to 13-8.

Wallace, freshly named Eastern League Player of the Week for his strong series against Akron last week, went three-for-five with a triple, two doubles, two RBIs and two runs scored.

RHP Holden Powell struck out three across three shutout innings. RHP Chance Huff followed with two shutout innings with two strikeouts.

LHP Jared Simpson ended the Erie rally in the seventh and threw a scoreless eighth for 1.1 scoreless innings. RHP Sandy Gaston tossed a one-two-three ninth to close the victory.

Harrisburg has now scored 79 runs through the first ten games played, leading Double-A.

Game two of the series at UPMC Park comes Wednesday at 6:05 p.m. LHP Alex Clemmey is scheduled to make the start.







Eastern League Stories from April 14, 2026

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