Tuesday Opener against Chesapeake Postponed to Rain

Published on April 14, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

New Hampshire Fisher Cats News Release







MANCHESTER, NH - Heavy rain kept the New Hampshire Fisher Cats (4-4) and Chesapeake Baysox (6-3) from beginning their six-game series on Tuesday night, as the opener was postponed, due to inclement weather. Tuesday's game will be made up on Wednesday, April 15, as a doubleheader starting at 11:05 AM. Both games are seven-inning contests.

Any tickets to Tuesday's game are good to redeem for a future Fisher Cats home game. Contact the Fisher Cats box office for availability to exchange your tickets.

The Chesapeake series runs from April 15 through Sunday, April 19 at Delta Dental Stadium. Upcoming promotions include Irish Heritage Night on Friday, April 17, and includes postgame Atlas fireworks. New Hampshire's first Space Potatoes game is scheduled for Saturday, April 18, and the series concludes with Healthcare Appreciation Day on Sunday, April 19. Get your tickets at nhfishercats.com or call the box office at 603-641-2005.

Fans can purchase 2026 multi-game memberships and single-game tickets at nhfishercats.com, via email at info@nhfishercats.com, by phone at (603) 641-2005, and in-person at the Delta Dental Stadium box office on 1 Line Drive in Manchester.







Eastern League Stories from April 14, 2026

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