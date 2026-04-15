Bryant Betancourt Homers in Yard Goats Loss

Published on April 14, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Hartford Yard Goats News Release







Hartford, CT - Bryant Betancourt hit his third home run of the season but the Hartford Yard Goats fell to the Richmond Flying Squirrels 11-7 on Tuesday night at Dunkin' Park. The game was tied at 1-1 after the first, before the Flying Squirrels scored four runs in the top of the second to take a 5-1 lead. All nine hitters in the Richmond lineup tallied a hit, with six recording multiple as the Flying Squirrels lineup totaled 11 runs on 17 hits. The Yard Goats scored five runs in the bottom of the ninth and ended the game with a runner on second.

Richmond opened the scoring in the top of the first, off Yard Goats starter Connor Staine, when Scott Bandura scored on an RBI-groundout from Charlie Szkowy, making the score 1-0.

Hartford responded in the bottom of the first off Richmond starter Logan Martin, when Aidan Longwell lined an RBI-single into right field that scored Dyan Jorge and tied the game at 1.

The Flying Squirrels scored three runs in the top of the second on a bases-clearing RBI-double from Scott Bandura, giving Richmond a 4-1 lead. The Giants affiliate added another run on an RBI-double from Dayson Croes, increasing the Richmond lead to 5-1.

Richmond added a run in the top of the fourth when Drew Cavanaugh scored on a sac bunt that Yard Goats reliever Michael Prosecky could not field cleanly, making it a 6-1 ballgame.

The Flying Squirrels scored again in the top of the sixth on a two RBI-double from Dayson Croes, increasing Richmond's lead to 8-1.

The Yard Goats scored a run in the bottom of the sixth on an RBI-groundout from Andy Perez, making the score 8-2 Richmond.

Bo Davidson hit his third home run of the season in the top of the seventh inning, making it a 9-2 ballgame.

Richmond added to their lead in the top of the ninth with a pair of runs. First, Maui Ahuna scored on an RBI-groundout, making the score 10-2. Then, Cavanaugh scored on a sac-fly from Bandura, increasing the Richmond lead to 11-2.

Dyan Jorge roped an RBI-single into center field, before Bryant Betancourt crushed his third home run of the season to right field, making the score 11-6. Then, Aidan Longwell smashed an RBI-double into right field, making it an 11-7 ballgame.

The Yard Goats continue their seven game series against the Richmond Flying Squirrels on Wednesday night at 7:10 pm. It's Jackie Robinson Day! RHP Jake Brooks gets the start for the Yard Goats against LHP Greg Farone who will start for the Flying Squirrels. The game will be televised on NESN+ and broadcast on the free Audacy app.







Eastern League Stories from April 14, 2026

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