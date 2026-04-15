Curtis Tosses Six Strong as Curve Fall 4-2

Published on April 14, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Altoona Curve News Release







CURVE, PA .- Altoona slugged two home runs on Tuesday night at Peoples Natural Gas Field, but the Curve fell in the series opener to the Portland Sea Dogs 4-2. Altoona dropped to 0-10 to start the 2026 season, the longest losing streak to begin a season in franchise history.

After an hour and 49-minute rain delay, Curve starter Khristian Curtis took the mound and retired the first six batters he faced. Portland scored the first two runs in the top half of the third inning via a two-run home run off the bat of Franklin Arias, the No. 2 prospect in Boston's system. Curtis worked through six innings in his third start of 2026. He surrendered three earned runs and five hits. The righty fanned five to boost his season strikeout total to 17.

Jesus Castillo launched his first home run of the season into the left field bleachers in the third inning to get the Curve on the board. After the homer, Portland starter Isaac Coffey plunked back-to-back batters in Jack Brannigan and Duce Gourson, which chased Coffey and brought in Cooper Adams for the Sea Dogs. A double play and strikeout helped Adams escape the jam and keep the game 2-1.

A pair of hits from Portland in the fourth off Curtis gave the Sea Dogs a 3-1 lead. They tacked on another run in the seventh to make it 4-1 on an RBI-single from Ahbram Liendo off Curve reliever Jaycob Deese. Deese made his first Double-A appearance since 2024 and tossed two innings, allowing one run with a strikeout. RHP Jarod Bayless tallied two punchouts in a scoreless ninth inning.

Derek Berg roped a solo homer into left to lead off the bottom of the ninth. It marked his second homer of the season. Following the homer, Altoona went down in order to end the comeback bid.

The Curve went 1-for-9 with runners in scoring position and left nine stranded. Altoona is 2-for-15 in the last two games in that spot.

Altoona will play game two of six against Portland at 6:00 p.m. on Wednesday night at Peoples Natural Gas Field. LHP Connor Wietgrefe will take the mound for the Curve against RHP Gage Ziehl for Portland.

For tickets and more information on the Altoona Curve, visit AltoonaCurve.com, call 877.99.CURVE or stop by the PNG Field box office. Additionally, the Stockyard Team Store is open Monday-Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., during every home game and online 24/7/365.







Eastern League Stories from April 14, 2026

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