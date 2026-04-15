Binghamton Late Rally Falls Short in Series Opener at Akron

Published on April 14, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Binghamton Rumble Ponies News Release







Akron, OH - The Binghamton Rumble Ponies (5-4) fall to the Akron Rubberducks (6-4) 8- 7, in the series opener on Tuesday night at 7 17 Credit Union Park.

Binghamton first baseman Nick Lorusso (1-for-3, 2 R, HR, 3 RBI) hammered a three-run blast the opposite way to right field in the eighth inning to cut the Akron lead to 8-7. It was the first homer of the season for Lorusso and the 20th of his professional career.

The Rumble Ponies struck first from northeast Ohio in the top of the third inning. Second basemen A.J. Ewing (3-for-5, 2 R, RBI) laced a one-out double, and two batters later, third baseman Jacob Reimer (1-for-5, RBI) delivered an RBI double down the left field line to make it 1-0 Rumble Ponies. Ewing extended his hit streak to eight games (13-for-31, .419) and recorded his second three-hit game of the year.

Left-hander Jonathan Santucci (0-1) made his second start for Binghamton and was flawless through the first three innings with five strikeouts while facing the minimum. After allowing two earned runs and three total in the fourth inning, Santucci was pulled for left-hander Gabby Rodqirugez.

Akron got its offense going in the home half of the fourth inning, swiping three bags. Right fielder Alfonsin Rosario and Wuilfredo Antunez ignited a double steal to set up catcher Jacob Cozart, who brought in Rosario on a sacrifice fly to tie the game at 1-1.

RubberDucks center fielder Nick Mitchell came up next and smacked an RBI single to score Antunez. Mitchell would then bring himself all the way around by stealing second and third base and scoring off a Chris Suero throwing error to make it 3-1 Akron to end the fourth inning.

The home bats tacked on more in the bottom of the sixth inning against Binghamton right-hander Douglas Orellana, who followed Rodriquez. Antunez hammered a lead-off double, Cozart walked, and Mitchell reached on a fielder's choice, moving Antunez to third base. One batter later, the designated hitter Joe Lampe drove in Antunez. After two strikeouts from Orellana, shortstop Angel Genao singled to score Mitchell and make it 7-1 RubberDucks.

For the second straight game, the Rumble Ponies' bats had work to do in the final three innings. In the seventh inning, a walk from catcher Kevin Parada and a hit by pitch to first baseman Lorusso set up the hometown kid Ewing, who laced an RBI single down the right field line. Shortstop Marco Vargas (2-for-5, RBI) followed it up with an RBI single of his own to tally a two-hit night and cut the Akron lead to 8-4 after seven innings.

Binghamton trailed by one in the top of the ninth inning, but right-hander Alaska Abney recorded the save after allowing a two-out walk to catcher Chris Suero. The Rumble Ponies recorded 10 hits to Akron's seven, but Binghamton was 4-for-17 with runners in scoring position and left seven on base.

The Rumble Ponies continue their six-game road trip in Akron, Ohio, against the Akron RubberDucks (Double-A, Cleveland Guardians) on Wednesday at 7 17 Credit Union Park. First pitch is set for 6:35 p.m., and the game will be broadcast on WNBF News Radio 1290 & 92.1 FM.

Postgame Notes: A.J. Ewing has extended his hit streak to eight games (13-for-31, 10 R, 3 RBI, 8 BB, 5 SB)...Jonathan Santucci final line (4.0 IP, 2 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 2 BB, 5 K)...Eli Serrano III tallied his fifth extra base hit of the season (3rd double)...Nick Lorusso has five RBIs in his last two games.







Eastern League Stories from April 14, 2026

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