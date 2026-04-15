Squirrels Set Franchise Record with Ninth Straight Win

Published on April 14, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Richmond Flying Squirrels News Release







HARTFORD, Conn. - The Richmond Flying Squirrels beat the Hartford Yard Goats, 11-7, on Tuesday night at Dunkin Park to pick up their ninth consecutive win, setting a new franchise record.

The Flying Squirrels (9-1) tallied 17 hits to open the road series against the Yard Goats (4-6).

The win streak surpassed the previous record of eight consecutive wins from May 2021. The Flying Squirrels have the best record of all 120 teams in Minor League Baseball.

Scott Bandura led off the game with a double and scored later in the first on a groundout by Charlie Szykowny. The Yard Goats tied the score, 1-1, in the bottom of the first with an RBI single by Aidan Longwell, the only run allowed by Flying Squirrels starter Logan Martin over 4.1 innings.

Richmond jumped ahead with a four-run second inning. After Hartford starter Connor Staine (Loss, 0-1) retired the first two batters, the Flying Squirrels loaded the bases to set up a three-run double by Bandura. Dayson Croes followed with an RBI double to open a 5-1 lead.

In the fourth, Bandura picked up his fourth RBI of the game, reaching with a bunt and and an error to score Drew Cavanaugh and extend the lead to 6-1.

In the top of the sixth, Croes drove a two-out, two-run double to right to push the Richmond lead to 8-1.

Jack Choate (Win, 3-0) took over in the fifth and recorded back-to-back strikeouts to strand a runner at third base. He allowed one unearned run on the night, which scored on a groundout by Andy Perez in the sixth, over his 3.1 innings and struck out six.

In the top of the seventh, Bo Davidson hit a solo homer, his third of the season, to extend the lead to 9-2.

The Flying Squirrels added two runs in the top of the ninth to open an 11-2 lead. Diego Velasquez drove home Maui Ahuna with a groundout and Bandura added a sacrifice fly for his fifth RBI of the game.

Hartford plated five runs with two outs in the bottom of the ninth with an RBI single by Dyan Jorge, a three-run homer by Bryant Betancourt and an RBI double by Longwell. Shane Rademacher entered out of the bullpen to record the final out.

Bandura finished the game 3-for-4 with five RBIs and three runs scored. Croes went 3-for-6 with three RBIs.

The series continues on Wednesday night. Lefty Greg Farone (0-0, 2.00) will start for Richmond opposed by Hartford right-hander Jake Brooks (0-0, 0.82). First pitch is scheduled for 7:10 p.m. at Dunkin Park in Hartford.

After the road trip, the Flying Squirrels return to CarMax Park for a six-game series against the Somerset Patriots, Double-A affiliate of the New York Yankees, from April 21-26. Tickets are available online at SquirrelsBaseball.com/Tickets, by phone at 804-359-FUNN (3866) or in person at the CarMax Park ticket office.







Eastern League Stories from April 14, 2026

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