Harrisburg Senators Game Notes - April 14 at Erie

Published on April 14, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Harrisburg Senators News Release







Harrisburg Senators (7-2) @ Erie SeaWolves (2-7)

Game #10

Tuesday, April 14, 6:05 p.m. - UPMC Park

RH Eriq Swan vs RH Eric Silva

TODAY'S GAME: The Harrisburg Senators and Erie SeaWolves (Double-A, Detroit Tigers) play the first game of six at UPMC Park this week. The two teams will meet again in Harrisburg for a six-game series starting May 5 at FNB Field. Overall, the Senators and SeaWolves play each other 12 times in Erie and 12 times in Harrisburg.

LAST GAME: Akron scored a run in the first but Harrisburg responded with four in the bottom of the inning, including INF Cayden Wallace's two-run homer, en route to a 9-2 win and series victory. The Senators batted around in the inning. Harrisburg added a run in the third from OF Johnathon Thomas' single. INFs Branden Boissiere and Sam Brown drove in one run each in the sixth. The Sens tacked on yet another two runs in the seventh from INF Cortland Lawson's first home run of the season and a sac fly from INF Seaver King. LHP Jackson Kent allowed two runs in three innings in his season debut. RHP Connor Van Scoyoc (3-0), LHP Jared Simpson, RHP Thomas Schultz, and RHP Luke Young then combined for six shutout innings.

BOTH SIDES OF THE BALL: The Senators are pacing the Eastern League to start the season. The Harrisburg staff boasts a league-best 3.14 ERA through nine games while the Sens bats have scored a league-leading 66 runs.

WALLACE IS WALLOPING: Sens INF Cayden Wallace, freshly named Eastern League Player of the Week for hitting .375 with three homers against Akron, has hit safely in eight-of-nine game this season He's driven in eight runs and has scored a team-leading ten runs (tied with INF Seaver King). Wallace continues the hot stretch he finished 2025 in. Since August 12 (38 games), Wallace is slashing .378/.438/.601 (1.039 OPS) with seven home runs and 27 RBIs.

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Eastern League Stories from April 14, 2026

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