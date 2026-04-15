Martin and Luciano's Blasts Power Somerset Over Reading in Series Opener Tuesday
Published on April 14, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)
Somerset Patriots News Release
The Somerset Patriots defeated the Reading Fightin Phils by a score of 9-6 at TD Bank Ballpark in Bridgewater, NJ on Tuesday night.
Somerset, down 3-0 in the sixth inning, pounced with nine runs to complete its largest come-from-behind victory of the season.
Somerset notched 10 hits, marking the first time this season the Patriots' offense has mustered double-digit hits in consecutive games. The Patriots left a season-low two on base.
The Patriots hammered multiple home runs for the third game this season. Somerset is 3-0 when hitting multiple homers this season.
RHP Chase Chaney (6.0 IP, 4 H, 3 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 5 K) earned his first win in the Yankees organization. Chaney pitched a season-high 6.0 innings, the most by any Patriots starting pitcher this season. He also retired seven of the last nine batters he faced. Through two starts, Chaney has a 1.54 ERA, 0.69 WHIP, 0.143 BAA with 10 SO to two BB in 11.2 IP.
3B George Lombard Jr. (2-for-4, 2B, 2 RBI, 2 R) opened the scoring with an RBI double off Zack Wheeler in the sixth inning. Lombard Jr. picked up his third multi-hit game in his last four contests and his fourth overall of the season, while extending his hit streak to a team-lead tying fourth game. At the time of the game ending, Lombard Jr. leads the Eastern League with six doubles, eight XBH, 1.372 OPS, .844 SLG and is tied for the lead league with 15 hits. Lombard Jr.'s 15 hits are the most-ever by a Patriot batter through Somerset's first nine games to start a season.
SS Anthony Volpe (0-for-2, 2 K) commenced a Major League rehab assignment for the Yankees by playing shortstop for the first five innings of the game.
RF Garrett Martin (1-for-4, HR, 3 RBI, R) bashed his team-leading third home run of the season to give Somerset the lead in the sixth inning. Martin extended his hit streak to a team-lead-tying four games. In that span, he's tallied three XBH and four RBI.
2B Marco Luciano (1-for-3, HR, BB, R) led off a five-run seventh inning with his first home run as a member of the Yankees organization. The home run left the bat at 104.8 mph and traveled 442-feet to left field. Luciano's six XBH rank second among all Patriots and are tied-for-third in the Eastern League.
LF DJ Gladney (3-for-4, RBI, 2 R) notched his second three-hit game of the season. Gladney's six consecutive games with a run scored is tied for the longest streak in the Eastern League this season. He has scored eight runs in that span. Gladney has hits in five of his last six appearances. In that span, he's slashing .455/.520/.636 with three XBH.
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Garrett Martin of the Somerset Patriots
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