Harrisburg Senators Game Notes - April 19 at Erie
Published on April 19, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)
Harrisburg Senators News Release
Harrisburg Senators (10-3) @ Erie SeaWolves (3-10)
Doubleheader: Games #14 & #15
Sunday, April 19, 12:05 p.m. - UPMC Park
Gm 1: Resumption from Saturday, top of second inning
Gm 2: RH Holden Powell (1-0) vs RH Sean Hunley (0-0)
TODAY'S GAME: The Harrisburg Senators and Erie SeaWolves (Double-A, Detroit Tigers) play the final two games of their six game series at UPMC Park. The two teams will meet again in Harrisburg for a six-game series starting May 5 at FNB Field. Overall, the Sens and SeaWolves play each other 12 times in Erie and 12 times in Harrisburg.
LAST GAME: The Senators and SeaWolves split their doubleheader Friday. Harrisburg won game one 2-0, and Erie took game two 5-2. Game one featured the Sens' first shutout of the season. RHP Davian Garcia (1-1) allowed one hit over five innings of shutout ball. RHP Thomas Schultz followed with a scoreless sixth, and LHP Jared Simpson (1) added a scoreless ninth to close the win. INF Cayden Wallace twice scored on OF Jack Rogers outs, once on a groundout and once on a sac fly. In game two, the Senators' damage came from C Max Romero's two-run homer in the second. At the time, the game was tied at two. The SeaWolves scored two in the bottom of the second and added another run in the fourth en route to their 5-2 victory.
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