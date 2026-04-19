Ross Homers Again in 5-3 Defeat

Published on April 19, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Altoona Curve News Release







CURVE, PA. - Shawn Ross slammed a three-run homer, but the Curve fell 5-3 on Sunday at Peoples Natural Gas Field. Portland earned the series victory, four games to two, and broke Altoona's two-game winning streak.

Portland scored all five of their runs in the fourth inning to take an early lead. Khristian Curtis was charged with the loss after the two baserunners he left behind scored on a back-to-back singles in the fourth off Tyrone Yulie. Yulie was touched for three runs in 0.2 innings of relief.

Josh Loeschorn (2.1 innings), Cy Nielson (2.0 innings) and Jaden Woods (1.0 inning) combined for 5.1 innings of scoreless relief. Loeschorn struck out three and Woods punched out a pair in his inning. Woods has 11 strikeouts in 6.2 innings to begin the season.

The Curve offense was stymied by lefty starter Hayden Mullins, who earned the win with six scoreless innings. Mullins struck out eight, but the Curve quickly got to work against the Sea Dogs bullpen. With one out in the seventh, Omar Alfonzo and Will Taylor both singled. Shawn Ross then stepped up and slammed a 3-1 offering into the UPMC Home Run Junction seats in left to make it a 5-3 game.

Altoona had a leadoff baserunner in each the eighth and ninth inning, but could not scratch out an another run.

The Curve head to Harrisburg to begin a week-long series on Tuesday, April 21 at 6:30 p.m. Altoona will send LHP Connor Wietgrefe to the mound in the series opener.

For tickets and more information on the Altoona Curve, visit AltoonaCurve.com, call 877.99.CURVE or stop by the PNG Field box office. Additionally, the Stockyard Team Store is open Monday-Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., during every home game and online 24/7/365.







Eastern League Stories from April 19, 2026

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