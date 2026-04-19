SeaWolves Split Final Two Games against Senators

Published on April 19, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Erie SeaWolves News Release







ERIE, PA - The SeaWolves split Sunday afternoon's games against the Senators with a 9-5 victory followed by a 1-0 loss to wrap up the series.

Game one was highlighted by a tremendous performance by John Peck. After striking out in his first at bat on Saturday, the California native put on an offensive show following the resumption of the game. Peck blasted two home runs, one of which landed on the roof of Erie Insurance Arena in deep left field. He also doubled, and recorded a base hit, while stealing two bases to boot.

Seth Stephenson also notched a multi-hit game in game one with a triple and single. The center fielder generated some impressive exit velocity throughout the Harrisburg homestand.

Game two featured an impressive pitching performance from Eric Silva. He tossed four scoreless frames with just one hit allowed and two strikeouts.

Tanner Kohlhepp also pitched a scoreless inning in relief with two strikeouts. Kohlhepp turned in his strongest outing of the season after he allowed multiple runs in an outing for the first time all year earlier in the week.

The SeaWolves took two of six games from the Senators this week at UPMC Park. Erie has an off day tomorrow before heading out on the road to take on the Binghamton Rumble Ponies in a six-game set that begins Tuesday night at 6:07 PM.

Single-game tickets, Captain's Club Memberships, Paw Pack flexible ticket books, suites, picnics, Stadium Club events, and Bud Light Party Deck groups are now available by visiting SeaWolves.com, calling 814-456-1300, or visiting the UPMC Park Box Office in person.







Eastern League Stories from April 19, 2026

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