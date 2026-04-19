Five RubberDucks Pitchers Toss Combined No-Hitter in 4-0 Win

Published on April 19, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Akron RubberDucks News Release







Matt Wilkinson, Matt Jachec, Magnus Ellerts, Jay Driver and Jack Carey combined to toss a no-hitter in the Akron RubberDucks 4-0 win over the Binghamton Rumble Ponies on Sunday afternoon at 7 17 Credit Union Park.

Turning Point

Needing three outs to complete the no-hitter, Akron turned to Carey. The right-hander got a quick flyout of Marco Vargas before issuing back-to-back walks to Jacob Reimer and Chris Suero. After a mound visit from RubberDucks pitching coach Michael Poole, Carey settled in to get Eli Serrano III to pop out to third and Jose Ramos to fly out to left to complete the no-hitter.

Mound Presence

Wilkinson set the tone for the RubberDucks pitching out of the gate on Sunday. The left-hander breezed through the Rumble Ponies lineup striking out at least one batter in each inning. In total, Wilkinson tossed five perfect innings with six strikeouts. Jachec followed Tugboat by getting back-to-back flyouts to open the sixth before walking Wyatt Young to break up the perfect game. Jachec settled back in after the walk to get A.J. Ewing to ground out to finish his hitless inning. Ellerts worked around two walks to toss a hitless seventh. Driver got back-to-back flyouts before walking Young in the eighth, but much like Jachec, he was able to get Ewing to ground out to end his hitless frame.

Duck Tales

The RubberDucks offense jumped out in front in the first. Angel Genao opened the inning with a double before advancing to third on Ralphy Velazquez's single. Two batters later, Alfonsin Rosario doubled home Genao to make it 1-0 RubberDucks. Wuilfredo Antunez launched a two-out two-run home run in the fifth to increase the lead to 3-0. In the sixth, the RubberDucks got one more when Nick Mitchell scored on Jose Devers' infield single to make it 4-0 Akron.

Notebook

The no-hitter is the sixth in RubberDucks franchise history and first in Minor League Baseball this season...The no-hitter is Akron's first since Ryan Merritt no-hit the Reading Fightin Phils on July 11, 2015 in game one of a doubleheader (seven innings) in Akron...It was Akron's first nine inning no-hitter since Giovanni Soto's no-hitter on July 15, 2012 against Altoona...It is Akron's first combined no-hitter since Chad Durbin and Oscar Alvarez's combined no-hitter against Bowie on July 7, 2003... Jacob Cozart was the catcher for Akron's no-hitter on Sunday as well as Akron's near combined no-hitter on Wednesday night (6.1 innings) and Caden Favors' 5.1 no-hit innings on Friday...Game Time: 2:30...Attendance: 3,659.

On the Pond

The RubberDucks will have Monday off before hitting the road to Bowie, Maryland to start a six-game series against the Chesapeake Baysox at Prince George's Stadium. The series begins on Tuesday, April 21 at 6:35 p.m. Akron returns home to start a six-game series against the Harrisburg Senators on Tuesday, April 28 at 6:35 p.m. The game broadcast is on 640 WHLO, the 640 WHLO iHeartRadio channel, and akronrubberducks.com, and available on Bally Live. Tickets for RubberDucks home games are available at akronrubberducks.com/tickets.







Eastern League Stories from April 19, 2026

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