Fightins Triumph 7-6 in Wheeler's Rehab Start

Published on April 19, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Reading Fightin Phils News Release







(Bridgewater, NJ) - The Reading Fightin Phils (7-8) staved off a comeback from the Somerset Patriots (6-8) to salvage a series split on the road on Sunday afternoon. After a 28-minute rain delay in Bridgewater, NJ, Reading logged seven runs on 12 hits to give Phillies ace Zack Wheeler a plethora of run support.

Wheeler finished his outing giving up four earned runs through four innings with a single walk to four strikeouts for the no-decision. He threw 77 pitches with a heavy dosage of off-speed pitches. The fastball sat in the low-90s with less-than-ideal weather conditions, as the temperature hung in the mid-40s throughout this contest.

The Fightin Phils had entered this contest averaging 7.2 runs per game, and they wasted no time getting on the board. Aroon Escobar (Phillies no. 6 prospect) socked an RBI double to center field to score Dante Nori (Phillies no. 7 prospect). Raylin Heredia and Kehden Hettiger (Phillies no. 28 prospect) then followed suit with an RBI single and RBI double to help Reading jump out to a 3-0 lead after half of an inning.

Wheeler toed the rubber in the bottom of the frame, and Yankees top prospect George Lombard Jr. took him deep for a solo shot. The Fightins still held a 3-1 advantage through one frame.

Reading kept the train moving in the third, as Hettiger's 2-RBI single plated both Bryan Rincon and Escobar to give Al Pedrique's group a 5-1 lead in the third inning.

In the fourth, the Fightin Phils continued to pile on an offense that has been pummeling opposing pitching this week. Heredia pelted his third double of the game, a career-best, down the left field line to score Rincon. Heredia's extra base hit was recorded at 112 mph off the bat. Escobar then came home to score on a wild pitch, as the Fightins bolstered their lead to 7-1.

The Patriots answered immediately, as Tyler Hardman belted a two-run home run to left field, scoring Jace Avina and Coby Morales. This cut Reading's lead in half, making the score 7-4 after four innings.

Somerset's surge didn't stop there, as a Morales RBI double brought home Avina again before the Patriots loaded the bases with nobody out in the sixth. With the score reading 7-5, a Manuel Palencia sacrifice fly to center, plating Marco Luciano, trimmed the lead to 7-6 before reliever Luke Russo escaped the inning.

Russo pitched a scoreless seventh before handing the ball off to Evan Gates, who retired the side in the eighth frame.

Hard-throwing righty Andrew Baker got the baseball in the ninth, and with George Lombard Jr. representing the tying run on second base, Baker jammed Avina on a fly ball to left field to end the game.

Russo (2-1) got the win, tossing three innings of two-run ball with a pair of walks and three strikeouts. This came after he took the loss against Somerset on Tuesday.

Somerset starter Kyle Carr (1-2) took the loss. Carr was coming off back-to-back starts with at least four innings and no more than two runs allowed, but the Fightins offense shook him up en route to a seven-run night. The 2023 3rd round pick allowed seven earned runs on 11 hits with a pair of walks and five strikeouts over three and two thirds innings. The bullpen allowed just one hit the rest of the way.

Baker (1) got his first save of the season to give the Fightin Phils back-to-back victories and a series split on the road.

The heart of Reading's lineup was ambushing Patriots pitching, as Escobar, Heredia and Hettiger went a combined 8-for-14 with five runs scored and six runs driven in. Heredia led the way with three of those hits, all of them doubles, and finished the series with a .417 batting average and seven extra base hits over six games.

The Reading offense was remarkable all series, scoring 43 runs over six games for an average of 7.2 games per contest. The bats have pushed across six or more runs in seven straight matchups now.

Yankees top prospect George Lombard Jr. looked as advertised yet again, as he launched his third long ball of the season and drew a walk on the evening.

The Phillies' Double-A affiliate has now won back-to-back contests and is 7-4 since losing the first four games of the season.

The Fightin Phils return to the field on Tuesday against the New Hampshire Fisher Cats, Double-A affiliate of the Toronto Blue Jays, at 6:45 p.m. Pregame radio coverage is underway at 6:25 p.m. on the Reading Fightin Phils Radio Network. A video stream is available via MiLB TV or the Bally Live App.

The Fightin Phils return home from Tuesday, April 21, through Sunday, April 26, against the New Hampshire Fisher Cats, Double-A affiliate of the Toronto Blue Jays. Tuesday is an Unused Ticket Game, thanks to Baseballtown Charities. On Wednesday, the first 1,000 fans receive a Mystery Recycled Giveaway in recognition of Earth Day. Thursday night is a Storybook Tribute with "Winnie the Pooh" Cobranded Merchandise Available. On Friday, the first 2,000 kids will receive a Nick Singleton Hometown Hero Penn State Bobble Head, thanks to Klee Funeral Home & Cremation Services. Saturday night features fireworks, presented by Adams & Associates, along with a Tribute to "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles." The series ends Sunday with an appearance from the Phillie Phanatic, sponsored by Penn State Health St. Joseph Medical Center, Honoring our Community's First Responders.

Tickets to all games are available at rphils.com/tickets, by calling 610-370-BALL, or in-person at the Customers Bank Ticket Office.

The 2026 R-Phils season is presented by Pepsi. Follow the Fightin Phils on Twitter @ReadingFightins, like us on Facebook, or follow us on Instagram @Fightins.







Eastern League Stories from April 19, 2026

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