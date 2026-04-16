Late Homers Catapult Reading to Series Evening Win

Published on April 15, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Reading Fightin Phils News Release







(Bridgewater, NJ) - Back-to-back ninth inning home runs from Jordan Dissin and Bryson Ware lifted the Reading Fightin Phils (5-6) to an 8-6 win over the Somerset Patriots (4-6) on Wednesday night at TD Bank Ballpark.

It was all Reading early as they struck first with two runs in the top of the second. Alex Binelas led off the inning with a walk and Raylin Heredia followed with a single. Following an Austin Murr sac bunt and Dylan Campbell walk, Jordan Dissin singled home both runners to give the Fightin Phils the early edge.

Reading extended their lead with a big top of the third inning. Carson DeMartini worked a one-out walk and moved to third on a Binelas single. With two outs, Murr reached on catchers' interference and Dylan Campbell followed with a grand slam home run to make it 6-0; the third-straight game with. a homer for Campbell.

Somerset would not go down without a fight, scoring five runs in the bottom of the fourth inning. Marco Luciano reached on an error and moved to third when Coby Morales hit a ground-rule double to right field. With two outs, Nicholas Torres singled home a run and DJ Gladney then followed with a two-run single. Kennedy Corona then followed with a two-run home run to make it 6-5, with Reading still ahead.

The Patriots continued to rally in the home half of the sixth. Torres reached on a double and scored on a Corona single to tie the game at six.

It remained a tied game into the top of the ninth inning when Dissin and Ware launched back-to-back home runs to give Reading the 8-6 advantage, one they would not relinquish. Lenny Torres Jr. (S, 1) slammed the door shut with a perfect inning in the bottom of the ninth to secure the win for Reading.

Adam Seminaris started for Reading and surrendered five runs, but none of them were earned, alog with six strikeouts, over four innings. Alex McFarlane (W, 1-0) fired a scoreless eighth, with two strikeouts. For Somerset, Trent Sellers was tagged for six runs, four earned, over four innings, with six strikeouts. Geoffrey Gilbert (L, 0-1) was tagged for the consecutive home runs in the top of the ninth.

The Fightin Phils continue a six-game series at the Somerset Patriots, Double-A affiliate of the New York Yankees, on Wednesday at 6:35 p.m. RHP Kyle Brnovich will start for Reading, with RHP Trent Sellers set to go for Somerset. A video stream is available via MiLB TV or the Bally Live App.

The Fightin Phils return home from Tuesday, April 21, through Sunday, April 26, against the New Hampshire Fisher Cats, Double-A affiliate of the Toronto Blue Jays. Tuesday is an Unused Ticket Game, thanks to Baseballtown Charities. On Wednesday, the first 1,000 fans receive a Mystery Recycled Giveaway in recognition of Earth Day. Thursday night is a Storybook Tribute with "Winnie the Pooh" Cobranded Merchandise Available. On Friday, the first 2,000 kids will receive a Nick Singleton Hometown Hero Penn State Bobble Head, thanks to Klee Funeral Home & Cremation Services. Saturday night features fireworks, presented by Adams & Associates, along with a Tribute to "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles." The series ends Sunday with an appearance from the Phillie Phanatic, sponsored by Penn State Health St. Joseph Medical Center, Honoring our Community's First Responders.

Tickets to all games are available at rphils.com/tickets, by calling 610-370-BALL, or in-person at the Customers Bank Ticket Office.

The 2026 R-Phils season is presented by Pepsi. Follow the Fightin Phils on Twitter @ReadingFightins, like us on Facebook, or follow us on Instagram @Fightins.







Eastern League Stories from April 15, 2026

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