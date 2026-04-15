804live Announces First Concerts in Atlantic Union Bank Lounge at CarMax Park

Published on April 15, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Richmond Flying Squirrels News Release







RICHMOND, Va. - 804Live, the entertainment division of the Richmond Flying Squirrels, is thrilled to announce the first two musical performances at the brand-new CarMax Park. Jazz fusion legend Stanley Clarke and gritty Americana powerhouse The White Buffalo will headline the inaugural concert slate in the Atlantic Union Bank Lounge, marking the venue's debut as Richmond's premier year-round entertainment destination.

Tickets for both dates are set to go on sale to the general public on Friday, April 17, at 11 a.m. at CarMaxPark.com.

"Live music has been a passion of mine for my entire life," said Lou DiBella, managing partner of 804Live and the Richmond Flying Squirrels. "Richmond has a thriving live music scene, and my goal was to make the Atlantic Union Bank Lounge at CarMax Park a world class, state of the art venue that delivers the best possible experience for our guests. I'm excited to welcome these renowned artists-and music lovers from across Richmond-to our new home for live entertainment."

Performance Schedule

Stanley Clarke - Saturday, June 20 at 8 p.m.: The four-time Grammy Award winner and jazz bass pioneer will bring his unparalleled virtuosity to Richmond for an intimate evening in support of how newest album release, "Last Train to Sanity." Stanley's artistry has been honored in every way imaginable: gold and platinum records, multiple Grammy Awards, multiple Emmy nominations and virtually every readers and critics' poll in existence. He was Rolling Stone magazine's very first Jazzman of the Year and bassist winner of Playboy's Music Award for ten straight years. Clarke received Bass Player Magazine's Lifetime Achievement Award and is a member of Guitar Player Magazine's "Gallery of Greats." He's been voted Downbeat Magazine's Reader's and Critic's Poll for Best Electric Bass Player numerous times.

Clarke also won a Grammy Award in 2011 for Best Contemporary Jazz Album, "The Stanley Clarke Band," with Ruslan Sirota and Ronald Bruner, Jr., featuring pianist Hiromi, and was also nominated for the "No Mystery" cut as Best Pop Instrumental Performance. The same year, Clarke won a Latin Grammy for Best Instrumental Album with "Forever," along with group members Chick Corea and Lenny White. "Forever" went on to win the 2012 Grammy award for Best Instrumental Album.

This performance will feature a layout of VIP table seating and reserved row seating, offering an intimate, sophisticated listening experience.

The White Buffalo - Saturday, July 11 at 8 p.m.: The White Buffalo is a Grammy Award-winning Producer of the Year (2018), has four CMA and five ACM Awards, and when it comes to making music, the Ohio native is never one to take the obvious route. His music has featured on the soundtracks of television shows and movies, including "Sons of Anarchy," "Californication" and Marvel's "Logan." Known for the dark, narrative-driven songwriting of Jake Smith, The White Buffalo will deliver a high-energy, general-admission show. Fans can expect a raw, immersive atmosphere perfect for the lounge's state-of-the-art acoustics.

A New Era of Entertainment

Located within the state-of-the-art CarMax Park, the Atlantic Union Bank Lounge offers a unique, climate-controlled setting for live performances. These shows represent the first of many events, including concerts and festivals, capable of hosting up to 14,000 people across the entire facility.

Ticket Information

On-Sale Date: Friday, April 17 at 11 a.m.

Where to Buy: Tickets are available exclusively online at carmaxpark.com.

Pricing: Individual ticket prices for Flying Squirrels events at the park start as low as $10.

For more information on upcoming events, visit CarMaxPark.com.







Eastern League Stories from April 15, 2026

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