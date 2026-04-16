Gerrit Cole Currently Scheduled for MLB Rehab Assignment in Somerset on Friday, April 17
Published on April 15, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)
Somerset Patriots News Release
Bridgewater, New Jersey - The New York Yankees are currently scheduling for RHP Gerrit Cole to commence an MLB rehab assignment with the Double-A Somerset Patriots on Friday, April 17. The Patriots take on the Reading Fightin Phils (Philadelphia Phillies) at TD Bank Ballpark at 6:35 pm.
Cole was placed on the 15-day injured list on 3/25/26 for Tommy John surgery recovery, after missing the entirety of the 2025 season.
He last pitched in 2024 and finished 8-5 with a 3.41 ERA and 99 K over 95 IP in 17 starts. He made two rehab starts in Somerset in 2024 and was 0-0 with a 1.13 ERA and 9 K in 8 IP.
Cole was the AL Cy Young Award Winner in 2023 after finishing 15-4 with a 2.63 ERA and 222 K in 209 IP across 33 starts.
Originally selected by the Pittsburgh Pirates with the first overall pick of the 2011 MLB Draft, the Yankees signed Cole as a free agent on 12/18/19. In New York, Cole has gone 59-28 with a 3.12 ERA and 915 K over 759 IP and 125 starts. The six-time MLB All-Star has an MLB career 153-80 record, 3.18 ERA and 2,251 K in 1,954 IP over 317 starts for the Pittsburgh Pirates (2013-2017), Houston Astros (2018-2019) and the Yankees (2020-Current).
Cole becomes the second Yankee to rehab with Somerset in 2026. He joins SS Anthony Volpe, who is currently scheduled to continue his rehab with the Patriots on Thursday.
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Gerrit Cole pitching for the New York Yankees
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