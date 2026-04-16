Gerrit Cole Currently Scheduled for MLB Rehab Assignment in Somerset on Friday, April 17

Published on April 15, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Somerset Patriots News Release









Gerrit Cole pitching for the New York Yankees

(Somerset Patriots) Gerrit Cole pitching for the New York Yankees(Somerset Patriots)

Bridgewater, New Jersey - The New York Yankees are currently scheduling for RHP Gerrit Cole to commence an MLB rehab assignment with the Double-A Somerset Patriots on Friday, April 17. The Patriots take on the Reading Fightin Phils (Philadelphia Phillies) at TD Bank Ballpark at 6:35 pm.

Cole was placed on the 15-day injured list on 3/25/26 for Tommy John surgery recovery, after missing the entirety of the 2025 season.

He last pitched in 2024 and finished 8-5 with a 3.41 ERA and 99 K over 95 IP in 17 starts. He made two rehab starts in Somerset in 2024 and was 0-0 with a 1.13 ERA and 9 K in 8 IP.

Cole was the AL Cy Young Award Winner in 2023 after finishing 15-4 with a 2.63 ERA and 222 K in 209 IP across 33 starts.

Originally selected by the Pittsburgh Pirates with the first overall pick of the 2011 MLB Draft, the Yankees signed Cole as a free agent on 12/18/19. In New York, Cole has gone 59-28 with a 3.12 ERA and 915 K over 759 IP and 125 starts. The six-time MLB All-Star has an MLB career 153-80 record, 3.18 ERA and 2,251 K in 1,954 IP over 317 starts for the Pittsburgh Pirates (2013-2017), Houston Astros (2018-2019) and the Yankees (2020-Current).

Cole becomes the second Yankee to rehab with Somerset in 2026. He joins SS Anthony Volpe, who is currently scheduled to continue his rehab with the Patriots on Thursday.

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