Anthony Volpe Currently Scheduled for MLB Rehab Assignment in Somerset on Tuesday

Published on April 13, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Somerset Patriots News Release









Anthony Volpe with the New York Yankees

(Somerset Patriots, Credit: New York Yankees) Anthony Volpe with the New York Yankees(Somerset Patriots, Credit: New York Yankees)

Bridgewater, New Jersey - The New York Yankees are currently scheduling for SS Anthony Volpe to commence an MLB rehab assignment with the Double-A Somerset Patriots on Tuesday, April 14. The Patriots take on the Reading Fightin Phils (Philadelphia Phillies) at TD Bank Ballpark at 6:35 pm.

Volpe was placed on the 10-day injured list on 3/22/26 for left shoulder surgery recovery. He hit .212/.272/.391 for the Yankees in 2025 with 65 R, 114 H, 32 2B, 4 3B, 19 HR, 72 RBI and 18 SB in 153 games.

The Yankees selected Volpe in the first round of the 2019 MLB Draft out of Delbarton High School in Morristown, New Jersey. He starred in Somerset in 2022, playing before hometown crowds to the tune of .251/.348/.472 with 71 R, 106 H, 31 2B, 4 3B, 18 HR, 60 RBI and 44 SB in 110 games.

Volpe made his MLB debut on 3/30/23 and would go on to win the AL Gold Glove for shortstops in 2023. He became the first Yankee in franchise history to hit 20 home runs (21) and steal 20 bases (24) in his rookie season. From 2023 to 2025, Volpe led the Yankees in G (472), AB (1,717), SB (70), 3B (15) and is tied for first in 2B (82 w/ Aaron Judge), as well as second in hits (382) and third in HR (52) and RBI (192).

For his MLB career, Volpe has slashed .222/.283/.379 with 217 R, 382 H, 82 2B, 15 3B, 52 HR, 192 RBI and 70 SB in 472 games.

Volpe becomes the first Yankee to rehab with Somerset in 2026 and the 47th different player since the Patriots became the Yankees Double-A affiliate in 2021. Volpe also becomes the seventh rehab of a former Patriot since the affiliation in 2021.

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Anthony Volpe with the New York Yankees

(New York Yankees)







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