Luke Russo Named Eastern League Pitcher of the Week

Published on April 13, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Reading Fightin Phils News Release







(Reading, PA) - Major League Baseball announced on Monday that Reading Fightin Phils pitcher Luke Russo was named as Eastern League Pitcher of the Week.

This came after Russo earned the win last Wednesday night, with five innings of one-run, one-hit ball against Hartford. He did not walk any batters and struck out seven, while firing 50-of-69 pitches for strikes. His lone blemish was a double that scored on a balk in the second inning, but from there, Russo retired the final 11 batters he faced.

Russo returned to Reading this season after appearing in just three games with the Fightin Phils in 2025. Following a combined 10 appearances to begin last season between Jersey Shore (A+) and Reading, Russo missed the remainder of the season with a right forearm strain that landed him on the injured list on May 31.

The 25-year-old began his professional career in 2024 between Clearwater (A) and Jersey Shore, where he combined to post an 8-5 record, along with a 4.35 ERA across 22 outings, with 20 of them being starts. He was selected by the Phillies in the 16th round of the 2023 draft out of Eastern Michigan, where he pitched from 2021-23. Russo is originally a native of Howell, Michigan.

Russo is the first member of the Fightin Phils to win a league honor in 2026. He is the first Fightin Phil to win Eastern League Pitcher of the Week since Griff McGarry won it for the second time on Aug. 18, of last season. In total, five Fightin Phils received Eastern League honors in 2025, with Aidan Miller winning twice (Aug. 11 & 25) and Felix Reyes collecting accolades on Sept. 8.

The Fightin Phils begin a six-game series at the Somerset Patriots, Double-A affiliate of the New York Yankees, on Tuesday at 6:35 p.m. RHP Zack Wheeler will start for Reading, with RHP Chase Chaney set to go for Somerset. A video stream is available via MiLB TV or the Bally Live App.

The Fightin Phils return home from Tuesday, April 21, through Sunday, April 26, against the New Hampshire Fisher Cats, Double-A affiliate of the Toronto Blue Jays. Tuesday is an Unused Ticket Game, thanks to Baseballtown Charities. On Wednesday, the first 1,000 fans receive a Mystery Recycled Giveaway in recognition of Earth Day. Thursday night is a Storybook Tribute with "Winnie the Pooh" Cobranded Merchandise Available. On Friday, the first 2,000 kids will receive a Nick Singleton Hometown Hero Penn State Bobble Head, thanks to Klee Funeral Home & Cremation Services. Saturday night features fireworks, presented by Adams & Associates, along with a Tribute to "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles." The series ends Sunday with an appearance from the Phillie Phanatic, sponsored by Penn State Health St. Joseph Medical Center, Honoring our Community's First Responders.

Tickets to all games are available at rphils.com/tickets, by calling 610-370-BALL, or in-person at the Customers Bank Ticket Office.

The 2026 R-Phils season is presented by Pepsi. Follow the Fightin Phils on Twitter @ReadingFightins, like us on Facebook, or follow us on Instagram @Fightins.







Eastern League Stories from April 13, 2026

Luke Russo Named Eastern League Pitcher of the Week - Reading Fightin Phils

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