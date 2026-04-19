Tucker and Timely Hits Lead Reading to Second Win of the Series

Published on April 18, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Reading Fightin Phils News Release







Bridgewater, NJ - The Reading Fightin' Phils (6-8) were victorious in game five of their six-game set with the Somerset Patriots (6-7) by a final score of 6-2.

Reading got things started immediately out of the gate with a leadoff single from Dante Nori (PHI's No. 7 prospect). Shortstop Bryan Rincon (PHI's No. 9 prospect) followed up by battling Somerset's starter Xavier Rivas (NYY's No. 23 prospect) to work a nine-pitch walk to set the table with two runners on and nobody out for second baseman Aroon Escobar (PHI's No. 6 prospect).

Escobar worked a 2-2 count and shot a grounder up the middle to Patriots' second baseman Marco Luciano, who stepped on the base for the first out before skipping his throw to first in the dirt, allowing Nori to score and put Reading up 1-0.

Braydon Tucker toed the rubber for the Fightins and retired the first three hitters he faced in order in the bottom half of the inning. Rivas would continue this into the second inning, retiring his next Reading hitters, before surrendering a two-out single to Austin Murr. Out of the nine-hole, catcher Jordan Dissin stepped and sent a flyball to left field that got caught in the wind and was misjudged by outfielder Jace Avina (NYY's No. 19 prospect). Dissin would pull into second on what was scored as an RBI double, as Murr crossed the plate to give the Fightins a 2-0 lead. Nori immediately followed that up with a RBI single to score Dissin and put Reading up 3-0.

Following that frame, Rivas would only stick around to face two more hitters, as he was lifted for reliever Bailey Dees with the bases empty and two out in the top of the third. Rivas finished with a final of two and two-thirds innings, allowed three runs (2 ER) on four hits as well as a walk and three strikeouts. Rivas (0-2) would take the loss in his outing.

Somerset did punch back in their half of the third. They rapidly greeted Tucker with three consecutive singles to load the bases with no outs for George Lombard Jr. (NYY's top prospect; MLB's No. 27). He would settle for a sacrifice fly to score center fielder Kenedy Corona and cut Reading's lead to a run. Tucker then flipped a 2-0 breaking ball to Avina, getting him to ground into a 6-4-3 inning-ending double play.

Both squads would keep each other off the scoreboard in the fourth, thanks to a huge defensive play from Reading. With two outs and Somerset third baseman Tyler Hardman on first, right fielder DJ Gladney shot a double out to the left-center field wall, which was properly played by the left fielder Murr. The throw-in from Murr was briefly cut-off and relayed by Rincon, who fired a strike to home plate where Dissin nabbed Hardman down for the third out as he attempted to score. Tucker would return for one more frame beyond the fourth, completing his outing with five strong innings, surrendering a run on five hits, and racked up four punchouts. He would earn the win (2-1) in his performance.

Bryson Ware kicked off the top of the seventh with a bang, shooting his fifth home run of the season out and over the left-center field wall. For Ware, that would be third consecutive homer in as many days, putting the Fightins up 4-1. Somerset answered back in the bottom half of the frame on a sacrifice fly from Gladney, off Reading reliever Jack Dallas to make it a 4-2 score. Dallas finished his night tossing two strong innings, with that lone run being the only he surrendered.

In the eighth, Raylin Heredia reached on a one-out double, before Carson DeMartini (PHI's No. 18 prospect) would bring him home on a single to center field. DeMartini eventually advanced over to third on a throwing error from the center fielder Corona. Ware then drove him in with a single of his own, handing Reading their sixth and final run of the ballgame.

Tristan Garnett and Lenny Torres Jr. would combine to finish the game for Reading. The duo retired six of the eight hitters they faced, with three of them coming via strikeout.

The Fightin Phils continue a six-game series at the Somerset Patriots, Double-A affiliate of the New York Yankees, on Saturday at 1:05 p.m. RHP Zack Wheeler will start for Reading, with LHP Kyle Carr set to go for Somerset. A video stream is available via

MiLB TV or the Bally Live App.

The Fightin Phils return home from Tuesday, April 21, through Sunday, April 26, against the New Hampshire Fisher Cats, Double-A affiliate of the Toronto Blue Jays. Tuesday is an Unused Ticket Game, thanks to Baseballtown Charities. On Wednesday, the first 1,000 fans receive a Mystery Recycled Giveaway in recognition of Earth Day. Thursday night is a Storybook Tribute with "Winnie the Pooh" Cobranded Merchandise Available. On Friday, the first 2,000 kids will receive a Nick Singleton Hometown Hero Penn State Bobble Head, thanks to Klee Funeral Home & Cremation Services. Saturday night features fireworks, presented by Adams & Associates, along with a Tribute to "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles." The series ends Sunday with an appearance from the Phillie Phanatic, sponsored by Penn State Health St. Joseph Medical Center, Honoring our Community's First Responders.

Tickets to all games are available at rphils.com/tickets, by calling 610-370-BALL, or in-person at the Customers Bank Ticket Office.

The 2026 R-Phils season is presented by Pepsi. Follow the Fightin Phils on Twitter @ReadingFightins, like us on Facebook, or follow us on Instagram @Fightins.







Eastern League Stories from April 18, 2026

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